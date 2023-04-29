Invested dead, her dogs are saved. The driver was drunk

Castelfranco Piandiscò (Arezzo), 29 April 2023 – The dogs of Vanessa Bonatti, killed by a pirate car that ran over her, managed to save themselves in the terrible accident. The car miraculously avoided them. Vanessa Bonatti, 50, was just returning from a walk with her dogs when she was hit. The accident happened in Vaggio, a hamlet of Castelfranco.

The man, the driver who overwhelmed her, did not stop but was quickly identified by the Municipal Police and the Carabinieri. He was drunkin an evident state of alcoholic alteration. Subjected to the usual examinations, the latter confirmed the blood alcohol level to be out of the norm.

According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri, the woman was along via del Varco when she was hit by an Opel car, which allegedly ran up the sidewalk and smashed a tyre.

The vehicles and 118 personnel rushed to the scene of the accident of the Asl Tse with an emergency medical unit from the Valdarno, the Misericordia from Faella and the Pegasus 1. All attempts at resuscitation were in vain. The car was then identified in the Castagneta area, near Piandiscò. From here it was traced back to man.