Carambola between car and near tragedy on the Nola–Villa Literno state road. The terrible and spectacular accident, which involved three cars and a van, it happened yesterday morning, shortly after four, in the stretch in the territory of Caivano, in the locality of Pascarola. From the twisted metal sheets they were five people extracted alive, then hospitalized in the hospitals of Naples and Caserta. None of the injured is in danger of life, even if the prognosis is still reserved for all. Some concern is raised by a 21-year-old, brother of another injured man, for whom the doctors have ordered hospitalization in intensive care.

The cars and the van were seized by the carabinieri of the Caivano company, directed by Captain Antonio Maria Cavallo, who intervened with the soldiers of the Crispano barracks and the agents of the Caserta traffic police. All the injured were tested for the presence of alcohol and drugs. Regarding the responsibilities for who and what caused the mega accident, the technical surveys are still underway, which will have to reconstruct what happened, given that that section of the Nola-Villa Literno is not covered by video surveillance systems.

The alarm went off shortly after four o’clock, when the car driven by Giuseppe Amoroso, 23, a resident of Cesa, an army soldier serving in Persano, for reasons yet to be ascertained, he lost control of his vehicle. The car, after hitting the guardrail violently, it ended up on the central reservation that divides the two carriageways. The inertia of the tremendous blow caused a couple of carambolas, until the car stopped in a very dangerous position. The soldier, having recovered from the shock, phoned his father Domenico, 48, asking him to help him. The parent, together with another son, Massimo, 21, reached the place of the spin in a few minutes and after making sure of the young man’s physical conditions, all together they tried to move the car.

A very risky operation, so much so that a few minutes later he arrived a third vehicle, whose guide was there Giuseppe Cammucca, 47 years old, non-commissioned officer of the carabinieri, free from service. Realizing how dangerous it was to push the car away, the carabiniere pulled over and rushed to lend a hand. But not even the time to move the crashed car a few centimeters, which arrived at full speed Renault Master van, driven by Alessandro Montefusco, 26, from Acerra. The driver of the van probably didn’t even realize that the lane was occupied and when he did realize it, despite the sudden braking, it overwhelmed the two cars and the four people who were trying to clear the lane.

Some passing motorists provided first aid, even though they risked their safety in attempts to slow down the cars traveling in the lane where the accident had occurred, while others called both 118 and 112 and also the traffic police switchboard.

This time, thanks to fortuitous circumstances, no deaths were recorded, unlike what happened less than twenty-four hours earlier in Sant’Anastasia, where a 30-year-old and a 27-year-old lost their lives due to a rear-end collision, while three others motorists have been hospitalized for various concussions. In short, the massacre on the roads seems to be truly unstoppable especially at night.

