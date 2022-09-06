Rome, 5 Sep – The earthquake in Tuscan healthcare – already overwhelmed by various cuts and scandals – is expanding with new, strong, shocks. The investigation on makeup contests in medicine, which began a year ago with 40 searches of teachers, including the former rector of the University of Florence Luigi Dei, now invests other illustrious names. A concorsopoli hypothesized by the Prosecutor’s Office that it also crashes on the Meyer hospital and in particular on its director, Alberto Zanobini. The latter was in fact included in the alleged criminal association which would have had the precise objective of piloting the calls, complete with pre-established winners. A sort of “system”, closely linked to local politics.

Tuscan health care, the accusations against the director of Meyer

The investigators, according to what was reported by Republicwould have filed new requests for interdiction from public office or service with the hypothesis of corruption against the following people: “the general director of Meyer Alberto Zanobini (12 months), the director of the Department of Health Sciences of the University of Florence , Paolo Bonanni (9 months), and immunologist Chiara Azzari (9 months), the latter two so far never touched by the investigations “.

The judges highlight a alleged agreement aimed at “co-financing the position of full professor in the general, specialist pediatrics and child neuropsychiatry sector”, sectors of national and international excellence at the Meyer hospital in Florence. According to the prosecutors, “Bonanni would have been the corrupter, Zanobini the corrupt public official and ‘proposing the agreement’, Professor Azzari, chairman of the competition commission for full professor of pediatrics, ‘instigator, intermediary and guarantor’ of the alleged exchange of favors “.

The director of the Florentine pediatric hospital would also be challenged criminal association for having worked “on the preordained identification of the winners of public competitions for associate and full professors announced by the university in adherence to a shared intention of preordained management of the res publica”, all “in total disregard of the sector regulations and the principles of pursuit of institutional purposes of the universities and general management of hospitals “and” consequently managing the financial resources available for evidently private purposes “.

New “concorsopoli”?

According to the judges Zanobini he would also be involved in cases of abuse of office. Among these also one that involves other names linked to the investigation such as “the former Vice Rector Paolo Bechi, the former director of the oncology department and primary of oncological urology, Marco Carini, and the former director of the department of experimental medicine and clinic of the University of Florence, Corrado Poggesi ”. Specifically, the accusations would be related to a competition for full professor of medical oncology, won on 7 August 2018 by Massimo Dominici, currently not investigated. For the prosecutors, the director general of Meyer would have had a significant role in the appointment of Dominici, organizing meetings with the rector and favoring him, to the point of finding an “adequate examining commission”.

Alessandro Della Guglia