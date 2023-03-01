Three years after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic which, between February and April 2020, devastated the Bergamo area with over 6,000 more deaths than the average of the previous year, the investigation into the culpable epidemic has been closed with 19 suspects including the former premier Giuseppe Conte, the former health minister Roberto Speranza, the governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and the former Lombard health councilor Giulio Gallera. The prosecutor of Bergamo Cristina Rota with the prosecutors Silvia Marchina and Paolo Mandurino, under the supervision of the prosecutor Antonio Chiappani, summed up an investigation with which they tried to shed light and identify the responsibilities of the tragedy that left a deep wound, and of which the memory of the long lines of army trucks with the coffins of the victims to be transported out of the region to be cremated is still vivid.

“I immediately anticipate my maximum availability and collaboration with the judiciary – commented the former Prime Minister and now head of the M5, Conte -. I am calm in front of the country and the Italian citizens for having worked with the utmost commitment and with a full sense of responsibility during one of the hardest moments experienced by our Republic”.

Among the recipients of the 17 notices of conclusion of the investigations, which will be notified on Thursday, and in which the crimes of aggravated culpable epidemic, multiple manslaughter, refusal of official documents and even forgery are also contested, there are also the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro, the president of the Higher Health Council Franco Locatelli, the coordinator of the then Scientific Committee Agostino Miozzo, the former head of civil protection Angelo Borrelli and among the technicians of the ministry of health the former manager Francesco Maraglino . With regard to Conte and Speranza, however, the documents will have to be sent to the Court of Ministers.

The investigation, which already included some suspects such as the heads of the Ats of Bergamo and managers of the regional health department, as the Prosecutor Chiappani writes in a note, “were articulated, complex and consisted in the analysis of a significant amount of “computerized or paper” documents as well as thousands of e-mails and telephone chats used by the subjects involved in the investigative activity, as well as in the hearing of hundreds of people informed about the facts”. An activity that has made it possible to reconstruct the facts starting from 5 January 2020, when the WHO had launched the global alarm to all countries and which made use of a maxi consultancy signed by Andrea Crisanti, microbiologist from the University of Padua and now senator of the Pd. The investigations concerned three levels, one strictly local, one regional and the third national with the hearings in Rome of Conte, Speranza the real technicians and also the former Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese.

In the crosshairs of the investigators and investigators of the Guardia di Finanza, not only the dead in the RSA of Val Seriana and the case of the Alzano hospital closed and reopened within a few hours, but above all the failure to establish a red zone equal to the one arranged in the Lodi area and the lack of updating of the pandemic plan, stopped in 2006, and the application of the existing one even if dated and which in any case, according to the elements collected, could have contained the transmission of Covid. Regarding the omissions, as Crisanti underlined in his consultancy based on a mathematical model, if the red zone had been established in Val Seriana, as of February 27 the dead would have been 4,148 fewer and as of March 3, 2,659 fewer.

While Hope in a note he stated that he “always thought that anyone who has had responsibility for managing the pandemic must be ready to account for it”, adding that he is “very serene and sure that he has always acted with discipline and honor in the exclusive interest of the country” , the relatives of the victims commented: “From today the history of the massacre in Bergamo and Lombardy is being rewritten, the history of our families, of the responsibilities that led to our losses. The history of an Italy that has forgotten what happened in spring 2020 , not because of Covid19, but for precise decisions or lack of decisions”.

“We didn’t have the slightest sign of participating in the ‘banquet’ of the suspects. Fontana had been heard as a person informed about the facts and since then absolute silence”, comments the lawyer Jacopo Pensa, lawyer for the governor Fontana, at the close of the Bergamo prosecutor’s investigation into the management of the Covid pandemic. “We learn first from the media and without any formal notification that we are among the suspects.” And again: “We note – explains the defender – that the Prosecutor of Bergamo has underlined that the conclusion of the investigation is not an indictment. We will see, we will see. It is not even an act of defense”.