Investigation Launched into Italian Air Force Plane Crash: Did Birds Cause the Accident?

Italian Air Force Investigates Possible Bird Strike in Plane Crash

MILAN (AP) — The Italian Air Force is conducting an investigation into whether a plane from its aerobatic team collided with birds before crashing near an airport, resulting in the death of a 5-year-old girl who was traveling in a car with her family.

The tragic incident occurred near the perimeter of the airport in the northern city of Turin on Saturday afternoon. The plane crashed, engulfed in flames, and smashed through the airport fence, causing severe damage. The young girl’s mother and older brother sustained burns and are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while the father has been discharged as of Sunday, according to hospital authorities.

Video footage of the crash shows nine planes flying in two tight V formations. However, one of the planes suddenly dropped below the others and collided, creating a massive fireball. Just moments before impact, the pilot, identified as Major Oscar del Do, managed to eject with a parachute but suffered burns as a result.

The Air Force has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, with initial speculation suggesting that the plane may have collided with a bird during takeoff. The Italian prosecutor’s office is also initiating its own investigation into the incident.

The Frecce Tricolori, Italy’s renowned aerobatic pilot team, was preparing for Sunday’s show as part of the centenary celebrations of the Italian Air Force. The team is known for their impressive flybys at national events, emitting red, green, and white smoke, representing the colors of the Italian flag. During airshows, they perform more complex stunts to entertain audiences.

This is not the first time the Frecce Tricolori have faced tragedy. In 1988, three of their planes collided and crashed during an air show at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, resulting in the deaths of all three pilots and 67 spectators. Hundreds of others also suffered injuries during the incident.

The investigation into the recent plane crash is ongoing, as authorities strive to unravel the precise causes and circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

