Investigation Launched into Suicidal Thoughts and Self-Harm Linked to Semaglutide-Containing Drugs

European Drug Agency Investigates Link Between Semaglutide Drugs and Suicidal Thoughts

After three cases of self-harm and suicidal thoughts were reported in individuals using drugs containing Semaglutide, such as Ozempic, the European drug agency has opened an investigation. Ozempic is commonly used for glycemia control in individuals with type 2 diabetes but is also being misused for rapid weight loss.

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, not only increases insulin sensitivity and reduces blood sugar levels, but it also induces a sense of satiety, leading to weight loss. Many young people on social media have praised its weight loss effects, causing a shortage of the drug that is essential for diabetics.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently reviewing semaglutide-containing drugs to determine a possible link between these medications and an increased risk of suicide. Icelandic regulatory agency flagged three potential cases, prompting the review. EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Committee (PRAC) will assess medicines containing semaglutide or liraglutide like Wegovy, Saxenda, and Ozempic to investigate the potential connection with suicidal thoughts and self-harm. Clinical trials for Saxenda have previously reported that 0.3% of adult participants had thoughts of self-harm, indicating that this side effect is not entirely new or unexpected.

The exact mechanism by which a blood sugar control drug can induce suicidal thoughts is not yet known, but it is clear that Semaglutide affects various processes within the body. Recent reports suggest that some patients taking Semaglutide experience a decrease in urges other than eating, such as nail-biting, compulsive shopping, and alcohol consumption. However, these side effects have been observed anecdotally, and further research is needed to determine if Ozempic has an impact on compulsive behaviors or addictions. It is evident that the drug not only acts on the metabolic level but also likely has an effect on the brain that requires careful monitoring and understanding.

The investigation by the European drug agency aims to assess the potential risks associated with these drugs and provide crucial information to healthcare professionals and patients. Further studies will be conducted to determine the exact relationship between Semaglutide drugs and suicidal thoughts, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals using these medications.

