Day that passes, investigation that sprouts. And so, with each new dawn, the work carried out by the Turin prosecutor’s office somewhat loses the outlines of the panacea for all ills and somewhat takes on the traits of the inaugural step into a terrain whose boundaries are still unknown. The Prisma Inquiry has given the “the”, and in some cases also the documents from which to startto a vast series of investigative works on the accounts of football clubs: a leopard spot that continues to extend and embraces all of Italy, and beyond.

Investigations underway in Bologna

Yesterday, in fact, the Public Prosecutor of Bologna announced the opening of a file on the basis of the documents received from Turin. The investigators of the capital of Emilia, therefore, are moving – with the movements of the Saputo company under the magnifying glass – first of all to starting from the operation that brought Orsolini from Juventus to the rossoblùs, for 15 million euros, in the summer of 2019. A modus operandi that closely recalls what already happened in Genoa with Audero, Peeters and Mulè, but also in Cagliari with Cerri and, even more recently, in Rome with the exchange Pellegrini-Spinazzola. And then again.

The rumors about the investigations in Udine

Yes, because on the same day yesterday also from Udine the first rumors emerged regarding investigations that would arise, in the first place, from the operations on the axis with Turin which had involved so much Mandrake (sold to the Friulians in 2018 and then bought back by Juventus two years later) how much Fellow (landed in Piedmont in the winter of 2021). «We have received the documents from Turin and we are currently making the necessary assessments, in the utmost confidentiality – the words of Massimo Lia, Udine prosecutor, released yesterday to Ansa -. We reserve the right to make any other communication only in due time».

Cagliari’s operations with Ajaccio

But there are several prosecutors who were, are and are activating themselves in a completely autonomous way. Like that of Tivoli, regarding the sale of seven players from Lazio to Salernitana. Or like the one in Naples, by the way the Osimhen operation from Lille which is also being investigated in France. In this regard, moreover, it emerged yesterday that some top figures of the Cagliari were heard in an investigation in Corsica into suspicious transactions by theAjaccioincluding those brought by the brothers Matteo and Lisandro Tramoni in red and blue. In fact, the Corsican judiciary suspects that the value of the two players, who arrived in Sardinia in the summer of 2020 and then sold to Pisa in August 2022, may have been deliberately inflated. And, in this regard, already last year he had questioned the president Giulini and the then sporting director Capozucca.