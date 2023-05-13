investing in prevention to guarantee sustainability and universality of health

Printable version

Press release no. 26

Release date 13 May 2023

G7 Ministers of Health, Schillaci: investing in prevention to guarantee the sustainability and universality of health

“Covid has taught us that investing in prevention is essential for sustainable development as well as a fundamental pillar for universal health coverage and will be among the commitments of the Italian presidency of the next G7″.

Thus the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, at the G7 Health in Nagasaki in the working session focused on the Global Action Plan to contribute to the achievement of a more resilient, equitable and sustainable universal health coverage through the strengthening of health systems.

“Italy, like Japan, has a particularly long-lived population but life expectancy is increasing all over the world and with it also the increase in pathologies, often chronic, and disabilities that change lifestyles and impact on health care costs. Healthy aging is one of the most pressing health issues to be addressed and a key factor in health promotion and disease prevention. The pandemic has highlighted the need for integrated interventions to respond to health and social needs and in Italy, in this sense, we are reorganizing proximity healthcare based on multi-specialist teams and investing in innovation and new methods of assistance such as telemedicine”.

The minister also recalled that “universality is one of the founding principles of the health service: our Constitution recognizes health as a universal right and guarantees everyone access to health care so that no one is left behind. We must make a common effort to support the strengthening of health systems in economically less developed nations, in order to overcome inequalities”.

In conclusion, he recalled the importance of promoting mental health and protecting the environment. “We strongly believe – he concluded – in the need to implement the One Health approach which will continue to represent a priority for Italy also during the Italian presidency of the G7″.