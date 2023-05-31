Investments for 200 million and a National Plan for biotechnology

Listen to the audio version of the article

A ten-year investment of 200 million dollars for the production of oncological drugs and a National Plan for biotechnology. Two announcements, on the same day, in favor of pharmaceutical and biotech innovation in Italy.

The first was announced by Msd, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. Thanks to the partnership signed by MSD with BSP Pharmaceuticals Spa, one of the most important Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world for anticancer drugs, for the production of biotech-derived oncological products, MDS “will significantly increase its investments in Italy in the oncological area», informs the company.

“The announcement – underlines Msd – is in line with the corporate objective of positioning itself, more and more every day, as a partner of the institutions, as a company present in the area, which through numerous partnerships and investments in research and development is able to generate and disseminate value within the healthcare system in terms of innovation, promotion of excellence and induced employment throughout Italy”.

The agreement will generate significant added value through the employment of approximately 100 employees by BSP and a value of approximately 5 million euros per year in satellite activities, exploiting the supply of materials by companies present in the country.

The Msd investment in Italy «is an important and significant sign of how the Italian production system is growing in the high research and pharmaceutical sectors and it does so with an international partnership that makes the entire pharmaceutical system stronger, more significant and more competitive Italian. For us, it is one of the most important assets of Made in Italy». said the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.