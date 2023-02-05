$15 billion was invested in 2022, just over half of what was spent the year before. Are we at the end of a cycle?

Rock Health, in its annual report on the U.S. digital healthcare investment market, identifies 572 deals with a combined value of $15.3 billion, with an average size of $27 million. Total annual funding for 2022 not only reached just over half of 2021’s $29.3 billion, but also slightly exceeded 2020’s $14.7 billion. We are then at the end of a cycle that began with the COVID pandemic -19?

According to the study authors, the COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed innovation, investment and regulatory reforms in the digital health sector throughout 2020 and 2021. Coinciding with the health emergency, US government stimulus measures have helped artificially depress the cost of capital in 2020-2021, encouraging investors to make bigger, riskier bets in emerging sectors such as digital health. To top it all off, the Fed underplayed inflationary concerns in 2021 and extended monetary easing measures, inflating asset prices and valuations.

In late 2021 and early 2022 the descent began. Supply chain problems, inflation, interest rate hikes and investor withdrawals reversed the investment trend. The second half of 2021 averaged $7.1 billion in quarterly funding, a slight decrease from the first half of the year. In 2022, the reduction accelerated: in the 1st half, the average quarterly funding was $5.2 billion and in the 2nd half it decreased to $2.4 billion.

It is too early for the study authors to tell whether we have reached the end of this macro-funding cycle or whether more low-funding quarters lie ahead. With recession fears looming, Q2 2022’s quarterly average of $2.4 billion could be a guide for the coming quarters, meaning 2023 could be the first year of 10-year venture health funding. billion dollars or less since 2019. However, there are signs that funding could start to rebound: Investors have cash, and tough exit conditions are likely to attract new investment. When these resume, the next digital healthcare growth trajectory will look more like 2011-2019 than 2019-2021 – a slower, more sustained path that will better reflect startup risk and prioritize companies on measured growth paths.

