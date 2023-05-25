Printable version

Press release no. 34

Release date 25 May 2023

Investments in health care, Schillaci signs a Program Agreement with the Puglia Region

Interventions for the “completion of the New San Cataldo Hospital in Taranto” and the “New Hospital in the North of Bari”

The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci has signed the Program Agreement with the Puglia Region for the completion of the New San Cataldo Hospital in Taranto and for the construction of the New Hospital in the North of Bari.

The Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato and a representation of Apulian parliamentarians were present at the signing.

“The formalized program agreement – comments Minister Schillaci – assigns a loan of almost 300 million euros to the Puglia Region, to provide the Apulian community with two important hospitals, strategic for the strengthening of territorial public health. These are resources necessary to complete the interventions envisaged by the extraordinary program of investments in construction and health technologies (pursuant to article 20 of Law 67/1988), which will make it possible to provide a more complete, innovative and citizen-friendly health offer”. explains the Minister.

“It is only the beginning of a process to rationalize the structural interventions intended for the Regions and enhance our national health service, in the right balance between hospital and territorial assistance”.

Today’s subscription makes it possible to release the funds necessary for the completion and supply of furniture and equipment for the New San Cataldo Hospital in Bari, for which 105 million euros are allocated, and for the construction of the new hospital in the North of Bari for a loan of 192.5 million euros. Both loans are 95% covered by state funds, the remaining resources are allocated by the Region.

“ it’s a very important day – undersecretary Gemmato commented – because the expected strengthening of public health in Puglia is made official with the signing of this Agreement. I thank Minister Schillaci for this who, together with the Meloni government, are committed to providing additional funds for the health care of the Puglia Region, to guarantee the Apulians increasingly quality, innovative and proximity health services.

“We are at the side of the Puglia Region – concludes Gemmato – to support and direct investments in health care in the most rational and efficient way possible, with a collaborative spirit and the common goal of ensuring more and better health care for citizens”.

The New San Cataldo Hospital, which will take over from the SS. Annunziata of Taranto, will play a strategic role within the Apulian hospital network as a Level II DEA. In fact, the hospital facility will be involved in the major time-dependent networks, operating as a HUB for the cardiology, stroke and trauma network. Other highly specialized disciplines are also envisaged, such as vascular surgery; neurosurgery; thoracic surgery; the neonatal intensive care unit. The completion intervention will allow the hospital to be equipped with modern and innovative equipment to be allocated to the radiology, resuscitation and intensive care, nuclear medicine, haemodynamics, paediatrics, radiotherapy, dialysis, neonatal intensive care, CCU, operating theaters and delivery rooms . Technologies that will allow the hospital to be at the forefront and face the challenge of the digital transition by offering citizens innovative and advanced services.

The “New North Barese Hospital” will be born between the municipalities of Bisceglie and Molfetta (between the ASL of Bari and ASL BT), with an allocation of about 250 beds. The structure will make it possible to strengthen the emergency-urgency network and expand and diversify the healthcare offer to citizens in the northern area of ​​Bari. The New North Barese Hospital will play a strategic role within the Apulian hospital network as a Level I DEA and internally it will ensure, among other things, various disciplines including cardiology, with the Cardiological Intensive Care Unit (CCU), diseases endocrine, internal medicine, psychiatry, critical care, geriatrics, orthopaedics, ob/gyn, and paediatrics