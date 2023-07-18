Home » Investors should enrich themselves with dubious methods of cancer patients
Investors should enrich themselves with dubious methods of cancer patients

Investors should enrich themselves with dubious methods of cancer patients

How corrupt is our healthcare system? According to research by “stern”, pharmacists and doctors are sometimes used as tools by financially strong investors. The CEOs are accused of manipulating the prescription process for expensive drugs for seriously ill people.

In the report, oncologist Dr. M., who is employed by a Hamburg group of companies that largely belongs to an investor from London. “In the last six months I have repeatedly had concerns that we are having an influence on the therapy,” the doctor is quoted as saying. He was not allowed to decide when prescribing cancer drugs. “I was only allowed to order it and explain it to the patients.”

The more cancer treatments, the richer pharmacists and entrepreneurs

dr M. is just one of many employed doctors in this corporate network. According to stern research, a subsidiary has bought up oncological practices throughout Germany. The original founders are three pharmacists from Hamburg. The assumed business model is as follows: the more cancer treatments are prescribed, the more expensive the drugs, the richer the pharmacists become. The employed doctors probably also benefit from this. The investor enriches himself at the expense of the sick and at the expense of the community.

The corporate network is the focus of the public prosecutor’s office. After a search operation, it will soon be decided whether those responsible for the group will be brought to justice. It is about fraud and alleged damage in the tens of millions that have arisen for the insured community.

