ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Berlin (ots)

The model project of the Drug Initiative Saxony-Thuringia (ARMIN) ended in the summer of 2022. The model project was based on the ABDA-KBV model, the “future concept for drug supply”. In addition to AOK PLUS, cooperation partners included the two associations of statutory health insurance physicians in Saxony and Thuringia, as well as the Saxon and Thuringian pharmacists’ associations. The external evaluation of the model project was carried out by the Heidelberg University Hospital (UKHD) in cooperation with the aQua Institute. The cooperation partners would like to show you how ARMIN was implemented in the fitting. We invite you to

Hybrid Press Conference

Evaluation of the model project ARMIN – drug initiative Saxony-Thuringia

Apr 18, 2023 at 10:30 am

Conference center in the building of the Federal Press Conference / Schiffbauerdamm 40, 10117 Berlin

and online via live stream www.pressekonferenz.tv

Your interlocutors are:

  • Professor Dr. sc. hum. Hanna SeidlingHead of the Clinical Pharmacy Cooperation Unit, Heidelberg University Hospital
  • Gabriele Regina VictoryPresident of the ABDA – Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists
  • Dr. med. Annette Rommel1st Chairman of the Board of Directors of KV Thuringia
  • Rainer StriebelCEO of AOK PLUS – the health insurance fund for Saxony and Thuringia.

The press conference will be moderated by Katharina Bachmann-Buxhead of ARMIN’s communication group.

We are looking forward to your participation. If you wish to participate, please register by no later than 14. April 2023 per E-Mail an [email protected] an.

After the press conference, all documents will be www.arzneimittelinitiative.de published.

Press contact:

dr Ursula Sellerberg, Deputy Press Officer, 030 40004-134,
[email protected]

Christian Splett, deputy spokesman, 030 40004-137,
[email protected]

Original content from: ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations, transmitted by news aktuell

