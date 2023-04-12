German Medical Association

Berlin (ots)

Dear Colleagues,

The 127th German Doctors’ Day, which will take place in Essen from May 16 to 19, 2023, comes at a challenging time. While the past three years were dominated by the corona pandemic, this year the government and parliament are dedicating themselves to important structural reforms in the German healthcare system, including the announced Health Care Acts I and II, the realignment of hospital planning and reimbursement, and emergency care. These and other topics will characterize both the opening event of the 127th German Doctors’ Day, in which Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach will also take part, and the plenary sessions of the Doctors’ Parliament.

Elections will take place at the 127th German Medical Conference in 2023. A president, two vice-presidents and two other doctors are elected.

We would like to discuss the topics of the Doctors’ Day and other current health policy developments with you and cordially invite you to the

press conference

on: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

at 12:00 o’clock

Ort: Hotel Albrechtshof

Banquet room Jochen Klepper

Albrechtstr. 8, 10117 Berlin

Your conversation partner will be Dr. Klaus Reinhardt, President of the German Medical Association.

The press conference will also be streamed online on the BÄK website (www.baek.de) be available. You can email your questions in advance (and during the PK) to [email protected]

We would be delighted if you could attend our press conference. Please register by email ([email protected]).

Original content from: German Medical Association, transmitted by news aktuell