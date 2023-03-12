ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Bottlenecks in the supply of essential medicines are a major annoyance in the everyday life of pharmacies in supplying people in Germany – and the trend is increasing. On April 7, 2023, the so-called SARS-CoV-2 Medicinal Products Supply Ordinance, which enabled pharmacists during the Corona crisis to use all their leeway to ensure supplies despite supply bottlenecks, will end. From Easter there is a risk of a regulatory gap that will acutely endanger the supply of medicines. The ABDA has therefore made preparations for numerous political protest actions.

“Pharmacists warn: After Easter there is a risk of supply chaos”

The interlocutors are ABDA President Gabriele Regina Overwiening and Prof. Martin Schulz, Managing Director of ABDA Drugs.

