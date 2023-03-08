Hürth – Unfortunately, women with disabilities are still the most affected by violence. Nationwide, this is about 12 percent of the population.1 Every third to fourth woman with a disability even experienced sexualized violence in childhood or adolescence. Two to three times more often than women in the population on average, writes the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth.2

“We are therefore appealing to the state government in connection with the NRW violence protection initiative to focus particularly on the protection of women with disabilities in the next few years,” says Bärbel Brüning, state manager of Lebenshilfe NRW. “The NRW state initiative on protection against violence can become a strong instrument for better protection against violence for people with disabilities if all interest groups pull together. This also includes giving women with disabilities the opportunity to speak as experts on their own behalf in all projects. With the women’s representatives and the workshop councils in the workshops for people with disabilities, there is already a strong representation of interests. For housing offers of integration assistance, you need such an association, a state working group of residents or users, as well as women’s representatives,” emphasizes Brüning.

At the same time, women with disabilities are among the population groups most affected by poverty. For example, 26 percent of them do not have a school leaving certificate that qualifies them for a job, and more than half of them are not employed. “We must therefore be particularly committed to putting women with disabilities in a better position in society. This includes efforts by society as a whole to improve the professional integration of women with disabilities. In view of the fact that there is still no equal treatment in terms of pay between women and men, it is even more difficult for women with disabilities to be able to earn a living through their own work. It is about improving the pay of all workshop employees, which is important for everyone, as well as improving the offers on the labor market, especially for women with disabilities. As a strong federal state, North Rhine-Westphalia should be particularly committed to this at federal level and initiate appropriate measures at state level,” says Brüning.

1 German Institute for Human Rights, rights of people with disabilities, women with disabilities,

2 Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, Violence against Women with Disabilities,

