Home » involved civil servants and entrepreneurs
Health

involved civil servants and entrepreneurs

by admin
involved civil servants and entrepreneurs

Fabio Balini, the owner of Ostia’s “Shilling”, was arrested last night. According to the Rome prosecutor’s office, in agreement with his …

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

He was arrested tonight Fabio Balinithe seaside businessman who owns the “Shilling” of Ostia. According to the prosecutor’s office of Roma, in agreement with his trusted men, allegedly bribed some officials of the X town hall to obtain compliance authorizations for a kiosk inside the establishment. A total of 12 people are involved in the investigation.

Corruption in Ostia

Corruption a Ostia. Twelve precautionary measures, two of which in prison and 10 under house arrest, for public officials, freelancers and entrepreneurs in Ostia as part of an investigation into numerous episodes of corruption. The order was carried out by the Judicial Police Section of the local police on the orders of the investigating judge. The investigative activity was coordinated by the public prosecutor’s pool for crimes against the public administration.

See also  Marburg virus, international epidemic warning after outbreaks in Africa. Symptoms, causes and how it is transmitted

Antonio Franco, the former policeman in the service of the Spada convicted. Money to cover the nephew of the boss “Romoletto”

In addition to the execution of precautionary measures, more than 100 local police officers are still carrying out numerous searches and seizures. The suspects will have to defend themselves against numerous accusations, based on investigations conducted both in the traditional way in the Ostia area and with the help of telephone and environmental interceptions.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

New market analysis by aposcope / Digitization: Pharmacies...

Intermittent fasting diet: risks and benefits

WHO: “Hand hygiene saves millions of lives every...

What is the link between anorexia and the...

– breaking latest news

Food recall: Salmon caviar contaminated with Listeria

Herbal tea for sleep

Ukraine latest news. Explosions in Kiev, in action...

BB Cream for the face: This is what...

Fertility, egg freezing only for women with cancer....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy