involved civil servants and entrepreneurs

He was arrested tonight Fabio Balinithe seaside businessman who owns the “Shilling” of Ostia. According to the prosecutor’s office of Roma, in agreement with his trusted men, allegedly bribed some officials of the X town hall to obtain compliance authorizations for a kiosk inside the establishment. A total of 12 people are involved in the investigation.

Corruption in Ostia

Corruption a Ostia. Twelve precautionary measures, two of which in prison and 10 under house arrest, for public officials, freelancers and entrepreneurs in Ostia as part of an investigation into numerous episodes of corruption. The order was carried out by the Judicial Police Section of the local police on the orders of the investigating judge. The investigative activity was coordinated by the public prosecutor’s pool for crimes against the public administration.

In addition to the execution of precautionary measures, more than 100 local police officers are still carrying out numerous searches and seizures. The suspects will have to defend themselves against numerous accusations, based on investigations conducted both in the traditional way in the Ostia area and with the help of telephone and environmental interceptions.

