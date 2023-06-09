8
- Inzaghi: “We don’t want to stop. They’re favourites, but we’ll play in the best possible way” The Sports Gazette
- Inter, Inzaghi: “Let’s try to write history. Mkhitaryan? I’ll decide tomorrow” fcinter 1908
- Pippo Inzaghi: “Simone? I feel him excited. He has little to lose, I hope he wins because if he… Fcinternews.it
- LIVE Towards City-Inter: technical meeting for the Nerazzurri, Inzaghi’s conference at 4.15pm The Sports Gazette
- Medium pressing, high defense and tranquillity: Inzaghi’s Inter strategy with City fcinter 1908
