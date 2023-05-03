Io per Lei is back, the Telethon campaign for rare mothers – Telethon for you

Again this spring, Telethon’s “Io per Lei” campaign is dedicated to mothers, who have always been at the center of the mission of the Foundation born thirty years ago precisely from the appeal of a group of mothers from the Italian Union for the Fight against Muscular Dystrophy (UILDM). The protagonists of this year’s campaign are mother Barbara and little Luca, suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), photographed for the Telethon Foundation by Isabella Franceschini.

The “Io per lei” campaign is an invitation to join the great chain of solidarity towards the mothers of children with a rare genetic disease, choosing with the Biscuit Hearts to make a gesture of love to support the scientific research of the Telethon Foundation, right around Mother’s Day.

Throughout Italy it will be possible to find over 2,000 collection points where around 5,000 volunteers from the Telethon Foundation and UILDM Italian Union for the Fight against Muscular Dystrophy, from AVIS Italian Blood Volunteers, Anffas – National Association of Families of People with Intellectual and/or Relational Disabilities, UNPLI – Unione Nazionale delle Pro Loco d’Italia, Azione Cattolica, and at the participating SI.NA.GI newsstands, will distribute the biscuit hearts for a minimum donation of 15 euros.

“The mothers of children with rare genetic diseases have always been our greatest spur. The love and dedication with which they commit themselves every day to create better living conditions for their children are an example for us to continue our common battle to arrive at a cure – declares Francesca Pasinelli, Director General of the Telethon Foundation – Research is the means chosen by the Telethon Foundation, so that no child is left behind”.

Also this spring, with the support of Rai for Sustainability-ESG, the appointment with the awareness week of the Telethon Foundation on the Rai networks from 1 to 7 May is renewed, to continue to support the work of researchers and give concrete answers in terms of treatment and therapy for those facing the difficulties of a rare genetic disease.

The “Io per lei” campaign sees the support of BNL BNP Paribas, a historical partner alongside the Telethon Foundation with 328 million euros raised in over 31 years in support of scientific research: it will be possible, as always, to donate through the 1,510 ATMs and the 619 agencies throughout the territory, on the BNL APP in a simple and secure way. In addition, the telethon.bnpparibas.it online platform has been active since 28 March, where Cookie Hearts are distributed for Telethon.

Also this year DHL is the official carrier of the street campaign. On www.telethon.it it is possible to find the nearest collection point or request the Biscuit Hearts in the solidarity shop section.

To actively participate in the campaign and help distribute the Cookie Hearts, just contact the number 06/440151 (button 2) or write to the [email protected] (ANSA).