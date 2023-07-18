Iodine and Thyroid Health: The Importance of Adequate Intake

Title: Importance of Iodine for Thyroid Health and Development, Says Endocrinologist

Date: 03 July 2023

Dr. Nicoletta Bazzoni, an endocrinologist at Humanitas Mater Domini in Castellanza, emphasizes the significance of iodine for thyroid health and development. In a recent interview with Tgcom24, Dr. Bazzoni discusses the role of iodine in the body and its impact on thyroid function.

The primary sources of iodine are water and food, while inhalation of iodine near the sea represents a minimal share of our iodine needs. Iodine is absorbed and transported to various organs, with the thyroid being the primary organ that captures iodine for the synthesis of thyroid hormones T3 and T4. Adequate iodine supply is crucial for normal thyroid function, which is essential for somatic and central nervous system development during both the prenatal and growth periods.

Thyroid hormones play a key role in controlling body temperature, the metabolism of sugars, fats, and proteins, basal metabolic rate, and normal bone structure. The body mostly eliminates iodine through the kidneys, highlighting the importance of nutrition in managing thyroid diseases.

Dr. Bazzoni affirms that iodine is indeed beneficial for the thyroid. The thyroid’s activity is regulated by the hormone TSH, which increases iodine absorption by the thyroid for hormone synthesis. A sufficient intake of iodine prevents deficiencies that can lead to goitre (thyroid enlargement) and hypothyroidism.

The recommended daily requirement of iodine for adults is 150 micrograms, which can increase to 220-290 micrograms for pregnant and lactating women.

Iodine-rich foods include fish (especially shellfish and sea molluscs), seaweed, eggs, cereals, and cow’s milk. The iodine content in fruits and vegetables varies based on soil iodine levels, fertilizers used, and irrigation methods. In many cases, the iodine quantities obtained from food may not be enough to meet the body’s needs. Therefore, Dr. Bazzoni suggests supplementing the diet with iodized salt, preferably in its raw form to preserve iodine content.

Insufficient iodine intake can lead to growth and developmental issues. In pregnancy, it can increase the risk of miscarriages and congenital anomalies. In infants, it can cause increased mortality, goitre, hypothyroidism, and impaired psycho-motor and mental development. Iodine deficiency rarely leads to cretinism nowadays. In adults, iodine deficiency contributes to hypothyroidism and goitre, and chronic deficiency can raise the risk of follicular thyroid cancer.

On the other hand, excess iodine can also lead to goitre, hypothyroidism, or more commonly, hyperthyroidism (thyroid hyperactivity). In cases of hyperthyroidism, it is crucial to limit the intake of iodine-rich foods, drugs, and supplements. It is advisable to monitor calcium and vitamin D levels as hyperthyroidism can weaken bone structure. Consuming calcium-rich foods like milk and dairy products is recommended.

Overall, Dr. Bazzoni’s insights highlight the pivotal role of iodine in maintaining thyroid health and its impact on growth, development, and overall well-being. Ensuring an adequate iodine intake through a balanced diet, including iodized salt, can contribute to a healthy thyroid function.

