Apple announced at the WWDC 2022 developer conference to support the integration of third-party accessories with U1 chips for iOS 16, allowing developers to use the Nearby Interactions (Nearby Interactions) API framework integration through Ultra Wideband (UWB), allowing iPhone devices with U1 chips, Compatible with third-party UWB accessories, through the combination of ARKit and U1 chip, it can accurately locate nearby stationary objects, and can also pair UWB accessories with background interaction functions through Bluetooth.

Qorvo announced that its DW3110 wireless ultra-wideband transceiver is the first to pass Apple MFi certification, which can support the interaction of the Apple U1 chip of iPhone and Apple Watch models. Third-party UWB accessories, the subsequent support for U1 chip iPhone or Apple Watch devices, with ARKit and seek can determine the location, direction and distance.

In iOS 16, the background interaction function is also more powerful. It can trigger events without opening the application. For example, when an iPhone or Apple Watch user enters a certain place, it can automatically turn on the light or play music without relying on Siri or the application. It can be done. Perhaps the U1 chip can solve the smart home situation where most users want to turn on the lights when entering the toilet and turn off the lights when leaving the toilet.

Most of the current ultra-wideband technology applications are concentrated in Apple’s own products. For example, when the U1 chip iPhone is close to the HomePod mini, the music will be automatically transferred to the HomePod for playback, and the U1 chip iPhone can also use the precise search function, which can be retrieved through the search instructions. AirTag.

The U1 chip model is only built in iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 7 and newer models (excluding iPhone SE), and HomePod mini and AirTag products also support UWB technology, which can achieve close-range precise spatial positioning.

After Apple fully opened the U1 ultra-wideband to third-party accessories in iOS 16, it added the Qorvo DW3110 wireless UWB transceiver. It is believed that ultra-wideband technology will bring more scene applications at close range.

