Risking running out of battery, perhaps while at work or travelling, has now become one of everyone’s nightmares, fortunately, however, you can use a very useful trick.

The suggestion that will be able to lighten battery consumption is very simple, however, you must pay attention to the settings as only in this way will you be able to perfectly customize the iPad or iPhone to your liking.

Although Apple devices are among the most loved by the public, users often limit themselves to superficial use of the device, losing many little gems among the options that could literally change your life and among these there is also the possibility of lighten the load that the battery has to bearsignificantly improving the performance of the device.

The iPad is used by everyone both at home and during trips, especially for long ones, to entertain, to study or even to work. One of the best known problems regarding this habit concerns precisely the drumswhich risks download too soon and to get the owner of the tablet into serious trouble who, perhaps without a socket, charger or power bank, is forced to abandon all activities.

What causes the battery to deteriorate prematurely is, among other things, the constantly active search for Wi-Fi networks to hook up to to reduce strain on the iPad’s 5G network, here’s how to fix it.

What is the iPad battery saver trick?

To gain a few more battery percentages, it will be sufficient to go to the device settings so as to be able to automate the activation and deactivation of the Wi-Fi. To do this, you have to go up Quick Commands to proceed with the Wi-Fi automation.

Thanks to the activation of the option that allows the Wi-Fi to activate and deactivate automatically only in some particular locations for example, you can set your place of work, university or home. To make the option even better, it is also important to create a sufficient range, in this way the GPS will guarantee the presence of Wi-Fi even if you find yourself in another wing of the structures, in the garden and so on.

With this custom setting you will experience dramatic improvements in battery performance and best of all you will have the safety that your iPad only connects to known networksthus avoiding the risk of running into problems related to the security of your data.

