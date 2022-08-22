The iPhone 14 is coming soon, those who are still using the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro take note! Apple announced that if the above models meet the specified conditions, the free warranty period will be extended to 3 years from the date of purchase. Before switching to iPhone 14, you can check whether your iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro is eligible for extended warranty. How do you make an appointment for repairs!



Extended Warranty for iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

It turns out that there are a few iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro on the market due to faulty earpiece module parts, which may cause no sound when making calls. Apple Apple announced in August 2021 that the iPhone 12 (6.1 inches, excluding mini) and The iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches, excluding 12 Pro Max) is called for repair, reminding users that they can send the faulty phone to the factory for free repair. Recently, Apple has mysteriously extended the warranty period for another 1 year on the official website. In other words, iPhone 12 / 12 Pro in disguise can enjoy a total of 3 years of maintenance from the first retail sales registration (excluding second-hand sales). Expect.

Make an appointment for repairs on your phone

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users can make an appointment at an Apple Authorized Repair Center or Apple Store for inspection from today. The method of making an appointment is also quite simple, just download/enter “Apple Support” directly in your iPhone (Apple Support) App to make an appointment registration:

Extended Warranty Condition

Affected units were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021, and if your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not make or receive calls from the handset, you may be eligible for repair. In addition, note that the extended free warranty is only limited to the microphone part, and will not extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro. If there is any other damage to the phone, which affects Apple’s repair of the microphone (such as bursts), the owner will solve the problem at his own expense before extending the repair. For safety reasons, you should also use iCloud and computer for backup before maintenance. (original）

