Only officiality was missing, and now it has arrived. The new iPhone 14 will be unveiled on September 7th. The confirmation comes directly from Apple, which has sent journalists and insiders an official invitation to follow the event which, once again, will be virtual.

It is already time for a new iPhone, in short, with Apple which this year has decided to further advance the times. The event, which from Cupertino they called “Far out” (far), will be an opportunity to unveil the model 14 of the most successful smartphone globally. An object on the crest of the wave for over 15 years that, according to the numbers, has made Apple’s fortune.

iPhone 14: what it will look like

iPhone 14, according to rumors, should arrive in 4 models: two Pro (one Max) and two with less performing features (but also less expensive). This time, however, there shouldn’t be room for an iPhone 14 “Mini”. The most quoted rumors, in fact, bet that it will be replaced by another iPhone with a 6.7-inch screen, therefore by a Max version. Also this year the Pro family should host 3 cameras on the rear body, while iPhone 14 and 14 Max should only have two.

As for the charging connector, Apple will still go its own way by keeping the lighting port. There will be time for Usb C, which the European Commission is actually imposing on all manufacturers. And it probably won’t be painless.

One of the most significant changes, beyond the almost obvious arrival of the new A16 Bionic chip (probably at 5 nanometers), should be the reinterpretation of the notch, launched by Apple with the iPhone X model and which could now be reduced to a minimum. turning into two islets for sensors and front camera.