Over the last ten years, the world of smartphones has literally gone crazy and has experienced its boom, its golden age so to speak, managing to offer the most diverse and varied models that are well suited to the needs and requirements of each type of user.

We usually divide smartphones into three large categories, starting from high-end smartphones (the so-called “top of the range”, suitable for those with special needs, which are led respectively by the iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22, the latest releases) , followed immediately by mid-range smartphones, very useful for those looking for a good compromise between build quality and price.

Finally we come to low-end smartphones, suitable for those who have no needs in terms of computing power and camera quality.

Today in this case we will talk about the iPhone, without a doubt one of the most desired and coveted categories of smartphones in the world. Clearly among the “cons” that these Apple-branded smartphones present, the price is included, quite prohibitive for most consumers. To all this, however, there is a solution, and there is even the possibility of be able to get a free iPhonealmost.

The details of the offer

In particular, Kronos 2 Rent, a famous portal, offers a very useful and convenient rental service for iPhones and more. In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro (the latest top of the range released to date, as far as Apple smartphones are concerned), you have the option of paying 8 quarterly fees with the option to buy back, at a cost of only 156 euros plus VAT. In case you are not interested in the buy-back option, however, it will be possible to rent the iPhone 14 Pro with 8 quarterly fees, this time at a cost of 135 euros plus VAT.

One of the advantages of the fee in question offered by Kronos 2 Rent is that it covers everything, and is inclusive among other things of a very useful cover Apple MagSafeas well as a further warranty extension offered by the site itself, which is able to protect any manufacturing defect that occurs over the years.

The insurance also covers any accidental risk, so you can rest easy if your iPhone is dropped by mistake. At the end of the contract, therefore, you can choose whether to buy or return your rented iPhone 14 Pro, without any constraint or commitment of any kind. Another advantage is represented by the fact that there is no financial commission, and you will only and exclusively pay the fee for your smartphone.