IPS President Joins the Launch of III Regional Days of Fetal Medicine Organized by Maternal Neonatal Hospital

Title: President of IPS Inaugurates III Regional Days of Fetal Medicine in Misiones

The President of the IPS, Dr. A.S. Alexander Benmaor, played a key role in the inauguration of the highly anticipated III Regional Days of Fetal Medicine. The event, organized by the Maternal Neonatal Hospital, Health Park, and the GEMA Institute, aims to provide the latest insights and knowledge on prenatal health and well-being.

Accompanying Dr. Benmaor were Manuela Goizueta, Head of the hospital’s ultrasound service, and Lucas Frias Pelozo, Head of Medicine of the GEMA Fetal Medicine Department, both respected experts in their respective fields.

Sponsored by the Instituto de Previsión Social de Misiones (IPS), this provincial and regional event will bring together professionals from both public and private sectors, highlighting the importance of collaboration. The focus will be on addressing contemporary issues concerning the health of expectant mothers and their babies during pregnancy.

Scheduled for August 24 and 25, the event will take place at the Prose Hall in the Knowledge Park. The intention is to provide a platform for healthcare providers to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches in the field of fetal medicine.

Experts anticipate that this event will deliver significant benefits for the healthcare community, offering a platform for networking and fostering collaboration between professionals from diverse backgrounds. As part of the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to attend keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by some of the most esteemed figures in fetal medicine.

The III Regional Days of Fetal Medicine promises to be an enriching and invaluable experience for all participants. The knowledge and advancements shared during the event are expected to have a positive impact on prenatal care and improve the well-being of both expectant mothers and their unborn children.