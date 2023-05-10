Iqos Iluma: The successor to Iqos Originals will come to Germany at the beginning of June

FOCUS online: Mr. Essing, the latest study by the German survey on smoking behavior (Debra) shows that more young people are smoking again. This is worrying, but gives you as a tobacco manufacturer a young target group. What do you think?

Markus Essing: The proportion of young people using e-cigarettes has risen from 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent. We find that very questionable and we have imposed clear rules on ourselves for a long time: No sale of IQOS products under the age of 18. Therefore, our usage rate for minors is between 0.1 and 0.3 percent. And we don’t do any advertising that encourages non-smokers to smoke.

So it’s better not to smoke?

Essing: That is undisputed. However, only eight percent of smokers are currently willing to quit smoking. And if they smoke, switching to low-emission products like IQOS is a better option. Because these products release 95 percent fewer pollutants than normal cigarettes.

So you want to get away from the ordinary cigarettes that the Marlboro Man once rode into the sunset?

Essing: Our goal is radical change, yes. We want to become the world market leader with low-emission products, and we are making good progress. In the last quarter, the sales share of low-emission products was 35 percent, and we now have over a million IQOS users in Germany.

You have invested more than 10 billion euros in research and development. Anything to accelerate the disruption of your own business before others do?

Essing: I prefer to stick with the term transformation. We do it for our customers, we don’t change markets.

And what is the goal, let’s say by 2025?

Essing: Achieving half of the Group’s sales with low-emission products. To do this, we want to convince 40 million smokers worldwide to switch to low-emission products such as tobacco heaters. I see us fully on course.

IQOS looks high-priced and high-quality in appearance. Why don’t you offer disposable e-cigarettes?

Essing: IQOS is the result of a vision and years of state-of-the-art research. Everything else does not meet our premium claim, even if it is practical at first glance. But the quality standards at IQOS could not be higher. In addition, there is the target group of adult smokers that we address, as well as the plastic waste and the batteries that have to be disposed of.

Do you test new products in your own workforce?

Essing: Of course, that makes sense.

With what result?

Essing: We distributed IQOS to 200 smokers, almost everyone switched. And if they are convinced, we can also convince the 17 million German smokers of the advantages. But I would like to emphasize one thing: We make the offer, but the decision is made by the people themselves.

Well, you have a plan when you introduce something like this. Is there anything that surprised you?

Essing: There are always positives and negatives. The positive thing is that we implemented our vision without a plan B and used all our resources to achieve it. What we certainly underestimated was the amount of explanation required. The cigarette is a simple product, whereas IQOS requires a lot of explanation. That’s why we set up the flagship stores.

At the beginning of June, “the next big thing” will follow with IQOS ILUMA. What can the successor to IQOS do?

Essing: For me, IQOS ILUMA is close to perfection. The product is extremely easy to use, the tobacco tastes better and you no longer have to clean the device.

For the Japanese, IQOS ILUMA is already standard.

Essing: That’s correct. IQOS ILUMA was introduced there a year ago. The successor to IQOS already exists in Switzerland and Spain.

Why was Japan the pioneer?

Essing: In Japan, people are very innovation-friendly and attach great importance to hygiene and treating each other with respect. Smell is an important aspect and with products like the IQOS Tobacco Heater there is no ash and no annoying cigarette smoke smell that could bother other people.

Why is IQOS ILUMA only coming to Germany a year later?

Essing: We would have liked to have done this earlier or even introduced it across the world. But that’s just not logistically possible. We need billions of devices for this.

You used IQOS yourself during our conversation. Although you are German, you probably already have an IQOS ILUMA, don’t you?

Essing: No, I like to be in step with our customers in this country and still use the IQOS Originals.

Astonishing. But have you already tested ILUMA?

Essing: Naturally. And I’m looking forward to the change. The taste experience is much better and you no longer have to clean the holder, which makes it even more pleasant to use. This has always bothered me and will soon no longer be necessary.