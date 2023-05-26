Frankfurt am Main – The IQVIA market report provides condensed information on current developments in the German drug market. The report for the first quarter of 2023 contains analysis results for the overall pharmaceutical market, the clinic and pharmacy market and the health insurance market. Thanks to the possibilities of IQVIA, we analyze the diverse market data of the healthcare system holistically and on an incomparably large scale. The report contains rich charts and analysis. These audits are updated regularly and reflect changes compared to comparable periods.

You can download it here.