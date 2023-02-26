February 26, 202315:58

Ansa In Iran in the last few months a Qomone of the main religious cities of the country, hundreds of little girls have been poisoned in their school in an “intentional way”, as the Deputy Minister of Health. The goal was to close girls’ schools. Health and government sources, but also local and international media, have revealed the outlines, which remain unclear, of a gruesome story which, however, once again highlights the brutality of the authorities, intent on bloodily repressing dissent and putting a gagging women.

Schools “centres” of the political opposition to the regime The city of Qom, the scene of the story, is the center par excellence of Shiite studies. As it happens, schools and universities are the places where thepolitical opposition to the regimewhich the conservative authorities fear the most and which they aim to close, as if to replicate the example of neighboring Afghanistan which, under the Taliban, banned girls’ education.

February 14 garrison of parents Since the end of November, local media have reported cases of respiratory poisoning of hundreds of girls as young as 10 in the city’s schools. According to the Irna agency, on February 14 the parents of the pupils gathered in front of the city governorate to “ask for explanations”, while the deputy minister of Health Youness Panahi revealed that “it emerged that some individuals wanted all schools, especially female ones, were closed”. The poisoning, he later explained, was caused by “chemical compounds available not for military use, and is neither contagious nor transmissible”. For their part, the ministries of intelligence and education have simply said they are working together to find the source of the poisoning. At the moment, writes France Press, no arrests have been announced.

Cases of poisoning also in Borujerd In addition to Qom, the city of Borujerd, in the center of the country, was also the scene of similar episodes. Over the past 48 hours, reports BBC Persian, more than 90 high school students have gone to hospital with symptoms of poisoning. It is not the first time that similar cases have been mentioned in Iran. At the end of October, the case of a 21-year-old university student, Nebin Abdolmaleki, who died from drinking poisoned alcohol caused a sensation. The revelations about drugged or poisoned activists in prison, punished for participating in the protests, are also disconcerting.

Released a Spanish citizen Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours a Spanish citizen, Ana Baneira, 24, detained since November, has been released. The circumstances of the arrest have never been specified, but the period of detention coincides with the peak of protests in Iran, following the death in September of Masha Amini.

