According to the SCImago Journal & Country Rank, Iran ranked first in West Asia in 2021 for advances in complementary and alternative medicine.

According to the research, Iran ranked fourth globally in 2020, fifth in 2019 and fifth in 2018.

The scientific indicators for the countries and journals included in the SCImago Journal & Country Rank were created using data from the Scopus database. Scientific fields can be assessed and analyzed using these indicators. Citation data is collected from 239 countries around the world and from over 34,100 titles published by more than 5,000 international publishers.

According to studies, Iran will enter a position of 15th place worldwide in terms of scientific production in 2022, and in the following years an advance is expected.

Research, publications, citations, international partnerships, researcher activities, and educational and research institutions within a nation constitute the scientific output of a nation.

According to the most recent data on scientific production, in 2021 Iran ranks 15th globally in the international Web of Science system. Registered Iranian articles have an h-index of 383, which indicates their high level.

According to Iran’s scientific position in the Web of Science over the previous five years, the outbreak caused a drop in the production of conference articles in 2020 and 2021.

From 7.38% in 2017 to 1.26% in 2021, the contribution of conference articles to Iranian scientific production has decreased.

The contribution of Iranian researchers to technology increased from 22.24% in 2017 to 35.6% in 2021, according to studies and analyzes based on scientific results collected by the Scopus Global Citation Database.

For the past five years, the three engineering, chemistry and materials science groups have been the nation’s most significant research fields.

According to SCOPUS world standards, medicine, engineering and materials science will respectively be Iran’s three most significant research fields in scientific production in 2021.

In 2021, China, Canada and the United States were Iran’s scientific partners; in 2020, China, Canada and the United States; in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

According to the Web of Science, fewer conference articles have been published due to the coronavirus outbreak. Compared to 6.50% in 2017 and 5.85% in 2018, the projected percentage of Iranian scientific output resulting from conference articles in the Scopus database in 2021 was 1.80%.