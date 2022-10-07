news-txt”>

The death of Mahsa Amini it is due to an illness and was not caused by the beating. This was supported by the medical report following the autopsy carried out in Tehran on the body of the young Iranian woman arrested because she was not wearing the veil correctly.

The commanders of the armed forces and top police in Iran renewed their loyalty to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei through a joint statement, a few days after the Supreme Guide’s praise to the army and law enforcement for containing the protests, in three week course, for Mahsa Amini.

Khamenei said that the young people who took part in the demonstrations “must be punished to become aware of the facts” and accused the US and Israel of planning the demonstrations, which were violently repressed. “Your words were a warning against the leaders of the sedition and their leaders

foreigners, including American criminals, the false Zionist regime, the Saudi regime and the media empire of global arrogance, “reads the joint statement from the Iranian armed forces.

According to the Organization of Iranian Forensic Doctors, the Mahsa Amini’s death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs “, but is instead linked to” surgery for a brain tumor suffered at the age of 8 ” , reads the report published by state TV. But the Iranian judiciary yesterday also denied that the death of 16 / year old Sarina Ismailzadeh: Amnesty International and other organizations accuse the police of causing her death with “baton blows to the head” ; according to what was declared by Alborz’s prosecutor, Hossein Fazli Harikandi, quoted by Mizan online, however, the girl would have “committed suicide.” Sarina, says the magistrate, would have thrown herself from the window of a building not far from her grandmother’s house, located in the Azimieh neighborhood, just before midnight on September 24. In a video posted on Mizan, Sarina Ismailzadeh’s mother is seen stating that her daughter “has nothing to do” with demonstrations. The justice of the Islamic Republic two days ago also denied any link between the death of another teenager, Nika Shakarami, and the protests.