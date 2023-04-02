Home Health Iran: pours yogurt on the heads of two women because they are not veiled
Health

Iran: pours yogurt on the heads of two women because they are not veiled

by admin

Two Iranian women were attacked by a man in a shop for not wearing headscarves in a video that has gone viral. The authorities have issued an arrest warrant against the attacker, but also against the two women on charges of having “committed a prohibited act” by taking off the hijab.


Iran: the shopkeeper defends them by pouring yogurt on the heads of two women because they are not veiled


The video shows the two women and the attacker during an argument inside a supermarket in Shandiz, a town in the north-east of the country near Mashhad. At one point, the man pours what appears to be yogurt on the two’s heads before being confronted by the shopkeeper. The attacker was accused “of committing an abusive act,” the Mizan website reported. But at the same time, an arrest warrant was issued for the two women.
The measure comes after the demonstrations that erupted at the end of September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini of Kurdish origin, who died while in the custody of the morality police precisely because she had not worn the hijab correctly. Hundreds of people were killed in the demonstrations, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands were arrested in connection with what Iranian officials described as “riots” fomented by Israel and the West. Even today, the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, reiterated that Iranian women must wear the hijab as a “religious necessity”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Green Pass on IO and Immuni: this is how it will work, even for minors

You may also like

Scar at the Fontana della Barcaccia. Gualtieri: “Permanent...

Sexual violence in the nursery school, who is...

Tongue cleaning: why is it important?

Innovation fund: engine for better patient care

Iran, two women enter a supermarket without a...

La Russa apologizes for the words on via...

Aging well: women’s fears at 50

Innovation office as a new contact point for...

Inter-Fiorentina, relive the MOVIOLA: Igor on Lukaku, San...

Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s 1 April draw: all...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy