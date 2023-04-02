Two Iranian women were attacked by a man in a shop for not wearing headscarves in a video that has gone viral. The authorities have issued an arrest warrant against the attacker, but also against the two women on charges of having “committed a prohibited act” by taking off the hijab.



The video shows the two women and the attacker during an argument inside a supermarket in Shandiz, a town in the north-east of the country near Mashhad. At one point, the man pours what appears to be yogurt on the two’s heads before being confronted by the shopkeeper. The attacker was accused “of committing an abusive act,” the Mizan website reported. But at the same time, an arrest warrant was issued for the two women.

The measure comes after the demonstrations that erupted at the end of September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini of Kurdish origin, who died while in the custody of the morality police precisely because she had not worn the hijab correctly. Hundreds of people were killed in the demonstrations, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands were arrested in connection with what Iranian officials described as “riots” fomented by Israel and the West. Even today, the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, reiterated that Iranian women must wear the hijab as a “religious necessity”.

