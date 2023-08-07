Iris Setti, what we know about the woman beaten to death in a park by a homeless man

Stefano Pagliarini 6 August 2023

The carabinieri of Trento, coordinated by the prosecutor Fabrizio De Angelis, are at work to reconstruct in detail the murder of Iris Settithe 61-year-old pensioner beaten to death by a homeless man on Saturday evening in a park in Rovereto while on his way to visit his mother.

The crime shocked not only the town of just under 40,000 inhabitants but also the whole province and the whole of Italy. So much so as to also mobilize national politics, with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi who the Chief of Police calledand that of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, who said he wanted to get to the bottom of why this person was free.

A doubt, that of the leader of the National League, which arises from the fact that the alleged killer, a 40-year-old of Nigerian origins, was already known to the police for a series of attacks that took place in the past. In particular, there is one that dates back to about a year ago, when the Nigerian first attacked a passerby on a bicycle and then, in front of the arrival of the carabinieri, climbed onto the roof of the service car and also attacked the soldiers of the Army. Episode taken from a video e popularized by Salvini himself.

The murder of Iris Setti

The man became the protagonist of another act of violence but this time he attacked a woman, struck with such ferocity as to kill. Iris Setti met her death on Saturday evening around 10:30 as she was crossing Nikolayevka park, in Rovereto, near the so-called Palazzo Europa. Just someone who lives there noticed what was happening. According to an initial reconstruction by the investigators, the residents were attracted by the screams of the woman who was trying to defend herself. When they looked out, they saw a chilling scene: she lying on her back on the ground and with her pants down, he punching her in the face and head with a blind fury. A lethal fury for Setti, who died a few hours later in the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento. The man then attempted to escape but it didn’t last long because the carabinieri found him a few hundred meters from the scene of the crime, in via Maioliche. There the military arrested him on charges of voluntary homicide.

The political controversy and the doubt of rape

What is certain is that the clochard had not only already been the protagonist of acts of violence but was also known because on several occasions he had also been visitor to shelters for the homeless. Also for this reason, the Rovereto murder has unleashed a political storm. On the one hand, the mayor of Rovereto Francesco Valduga, who said he felt “for the infinite pain that a tragedy like this causes but at the same time we want to understand what went wrong”. On the other hand, those who already have a response and lashes out with the mayor of Rovereto, guilty of having done nothing to limit the action of the Nigerian.First of all there is the Trentino League with the group leader Mara Dalzocchiowho recalled how that park was notoriously dangerous for everyone except for Valduga, who “always denied it” reiterated the exponent of the Trentino Carroccio.

The cry of alarm in favor of women also came from politics, comparing what happened to Iris Setti to the crime of Mara Fait. In fact, someone was convinced that the attack on the woman was derived from an attempt at sexual violence. Yet the investigators of this are still not convinced. The carabinieri also want to dispel the doubt that the two did not know each other and that that meeting was anything but casual. Maybe it will be the autopsy on the victim’s body that will give new elements to understand if the man acted in the grip of madness or if, in the end, Iris Setti is not the last name to be ascribed to the sad list of victims of femicide in Italy .