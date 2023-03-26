To the Gazzetta: «I came out to the weakest. If Ronaldo were homosexual he wouldn’t be a champion for many boys but above all for many fathers »

Irma Testa boxing world champion, won the gold medal in New Delhi. reports statements from her:

Fighting against prejudice is the other way to be Irma. You take homosexuality: “Medals have been my shield, in sport it is still a taboo”. So she became a heroine for the courage with which she talks about every topic: «I came out to the weakest. No one could say anything about the boxer Irma. All the comments were on the Irma person. It is difficult for a player to declare himself openly. If Ronaldo were homosexual he wouldn’t be a champion for many boys but above all for many fathers. Everyone should live their life in a calm way without fear of affecting the status of athlete and champion. I feel different, not as a homosexual but as a human being. I feel different from many people, but that’s the beauty of our uniqueness: being different. Then I say that sport, for example on gender equality, always comes first for social achievements.

Neapolitan but also a Juventus player: «My mother has her house covered in black and white. Betrayal? No, but anyway in Naples they are half from Naples and half from Juventus… ».