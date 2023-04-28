Iron deficiency affects women in particular – but overdose is also dangerous

Iron deficiency should not be taken lightly: On the outside, it manifests itself in physical weakness, tiredness and a lack of performance. The reason for these symptoms is anemia, so-called anemia, since iron is essential for the production of red blood cells. In the worst case, it leads to anemia

cardiac insufficiency

cardiac arrhythmias

Heart attack or

or Diabetes.

“If you look at people who are affected by iron anemia, 80 to 85 percent of the cases are women. So women are hit harder than average,” says Martin Smollich. Almost half of all women of childbearing age have an iron deficiencyit is also said by Professional association of German internists.

There are two reasons why women in particular should pay particular attention to their iron balance. On the one hand, they lose blood during their monthly menstruation – and with it iron. On the other hand, meat and fish are the largest suppliers of iron among foods and, statistically speaking, women eat less of them than men.

Protein from plant sources is harder for the body to absorb

Accordingly, vegetarians and vegans in particular must ensure that they get enough iron from plant-based foods. Good sources of iron are according to Smollich

nuts

pumpkin seeds

oatmeal

legumes

Soy products and

and dried fruit (especially dried apricots).

Quinoa also has a good iron content. But what you have to keep in mind with these plant sources of iron is that our body does not absorb this iron as well as iron from animal sources. Fortunately, this can be improved, for example by combining them with vitamin C.”

A good basis for a sufficient iron intake would be muesli with oatmeal, pumpkin seeds, nuts and quinoa. Add fresh or dried fruit.

Overdosing can also have serious health consequences

When taking food supplements, the expert advises to be aware that an overdose of trace elements, just like other vitamins and minerals, is possible: “You shouldn’t think: ‘Oh, you can’t do anything wrong, I’ll just take it to be on the safe side something.’ It is crucial to have a targeted diagnosis made at the beginning in order to know what dosage I actually need. Because an overdose can have serious health consequences.” If you consume too much iron over a long period of time, you risk iron poisoning, which begins with symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain and can lead to liver failure.

Likewise, underdosing is also possible with weak preparations. A blood test and, if necessary, further diagnostics with the doctor bring real clarity about the actual need.

The fine print on the back of the pack can help you get a rough idea of ​​the dosage. Here you can read what percentage of the recommended daily dose is contained in the product. According to Smollich, the general rule of thumb is: “You shouldn’t take more than 150 percent of the recommended daily intake. There are preparations that sometimes contain a hundred or a thousand times the daily dose. Under no circumstances should you just take it like that, even though these preparations are legally available on the market.”