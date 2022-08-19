The lack of nutritional iron, is linked to our daily food routine, is found when our body does not assimilate satisfactory iron from the diet, or from the foods we ingest daily.

According to data from the World Health Organization, there are about 2 billion people in the world affected by a deficiency of this mineral, certainly to varying degrees and not always in a pathological way. For example, those who live a vegetarian or vegan diet are more prone to suffer from a deficiency of this mineral or vitamin B12 than those who have a more varied and varied nutrition.

This, however, should not lead us into the widespread error of considering only meat as a source of iron, especially red meat, because this is not the case at all. However, we can say that iron (Fe) is an element that we find in our blood within several substantial proteins for the body, such as hemoglobin for example. Hemoglobin is a protein found inside red blood cells, which has a necessary function: it moves oxygen from the lungs to the cells of our body. Not surprisingly, to diagnose a lack of iron, first of all, a blood test is carried out, examining the hemoglobin values.

The latter must not fall below a certain threshold: 12 grams per deciliter (g / dL) in women and 13.4 g / dL in men. If the values ​​are below these, we proceed with additional tests to ascertain the nature of this lack of iron in our body. Every day our body loses small measures of this mineral through urine, sweating, faeces, menstruation and breastfeeding in women; by eating certain foods we can restore it. Here are the best foods that contain this mineral and which is recommended to consume in case of deficiency.

Iron deficiency: here are all the foods that supplement this mineral

Among the foods that must be consumed in the absence of iron we certainly find liver, offal, meats, especially turkey. But also fish, clams, seafood, egg yolk, legumes. We continue with dried mushrooms, dried fruit, whole grains, soy flour and finally, dark green leafy vegetables.

It is a good idea to combine foods of plant origin, therefore non-heme iron, with a food rich in vitamin C, such as tomatoes, kiwis, citrus fruits, in order to optimize the level of assimilability. and folic acid, but always and only under the signature of your doctor and in the presence of an evident iron deficiency.