Iron linen or not? With these tips, both are correct!

Linen is a great fabric for summer, but it’s prone to creasing and creasing. Luckily, whether or not you iron linen is at your own discretion. There are tricks to avoid this that we are going to share with you in this article. However, if you prefer to use the iron, you can also find instructions on how to iron linen fabrics correctly to get the best results.

Iron linen or not – both are possible! How to do it right with the iron

Linen is known for its exceptional breathability and super comfortable softness. This is why linen clothing is preferred by all when temperatures rise. However, it is also known to crease easily after washing. So can linen be ironed? Yes, you can iron linen clothes, as well as linen underwear, bed linen, tablecloths, in short, you can iron anything made of linen.

Ironing linen is pretty much the same as ironing other fabrics, except you need to keep the linens damp to get the best result. Below are the steps you need to follow!

Step 1: Take a well-padded ironing board and place the crumpled linen fabric on it.

step 2: At what temperature should I iron linen? The recommended is 230 °C. Just make sure your iron’s ironing surface is clean to avoid ugly stains on your clothes.

step 3: Spray the laundry with clean water from a spray bottle. Pay particular attention to thicker areas such as shirt collars or trouser pockets. They should be damp but not wet.

After spraying the linen with water, let it sit for 5-10 minutes before picking up the iron. When linen clothing is damp, creases are easier to iron, and dampening the clothing prevents it from being burned by the iron.

step 4: Run the iron over the fabric in one smooth motion, being careful not to press too hard on the garment or dwell in one spot for too long. Follow the lines and seams of the fabric. When ironing linen bedding or underwear, start with the thicker areas and the embroidered areas.

step 5: When you have finished ironing the fabric, let it rest on the ironing board for 5-10 minutes to cool. Then hang it on a hanger to keep it smooth and wrinkle-free.

Tips for ironing linen shirts and pants

Buy a good quality steam iron with a linen setting – the iron’s spray function is a real bonus.

Lay your linen shirts or pants flat on the ironing board so you can easily run the iron over the fabric.

Always check the care label to determine the correct temperature for your linen iron.

When your ironing board is worn out, place an old towel under the linen to cushion the surface.

Which folding techniques always guarantee you crease-free shirts? Find out here!

Iron linen or not – this is how it works without an iron

Make a homemade anti-crease spray: When it comes to ironing without an iron, anti-crease sprays always come into play. These sprays are commercially available, but you can also make them at home using home remedies.

Mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of vinegar in 100 milliliters of boiled water and wait for the baking soda to completely dissolve. Pour the mixture into an empty spray bottle and evenly spray the clothing until slightly damp. This spray has the ability to relax the fibers of the fabric, removing creases. It is also a very effective remedy for hard water which also causes wrinkles when washing clothes.

Wash linen properly: There are a few steps you can take while washing to prevent your linen laundry from coming out of the washing machine wrinkled. Choose a gentle cycle and a low spin cycle. This formula guarantees you good results. A spin cycle at high speed, on the other hand, guarantees you the opposite.

Shake wet laundry well before hanging to dry. This also helps remove wrinkles. Use a hanger for linen dresses, blouses or shirts.

Steam fights wrinkles: If you’ve decided to wear your linen suit today but don’t feel like ironing it, just hang it up in the bathroom while you shower. The warm steam will erase even the toughest creases, and you can easily pull off your pants and jacket if the fabric is still a little creased.

As you can see, the question of whether or not you iron linen is not that complicated. With these tips and tricks, you can safely add this gorgeous fabric to your summer wardrobe without worrying about creases!