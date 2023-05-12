Iron: this is why women, the elderly and athletes often need supplementation

Il ferro it is a fundamental mineral for man, so much so that its deficiency can have consequences, even serious ones, on health. And the people who meet this condition are not few, on the contrary: according to data from the World Health Organization, in fact, there are over 700 million individuals in the world who have a iron deficiency and about 2 billion those affected by anemia sideropenica.

Iron deficiency: those most at risk

Women of childbearing age and pregnant, the elderly and athletes are most at risk. “There are many factors involved. Firstly, our body is able to absorb only a small part of the iron introduced through food. Furthermore, the absorption also depends on the type of food that is taken: there is a clear difference between the iron content in foods of animal origincalled “do” and absorbed on average to the extent of 20%, compared to that contained in foods of plant origincalled “non em” and absorbed even less than 1%,” he explains George Doneganiexpert in nutrition and food technologist.

«In addition to this, iron intake is definitely influenced by a number of individual factors, first of all the sex and theagebut also the lifestyle and some possible events, such as the pregnancy o gastrointestinal changes which can lead to insufficient absorption,” continues the food technologist.

Women of childbearing age and pregnant

In women of childbearing agein a percentage between 25% and 50%, there is often an iron deficiency caused, mostly, by abundant blood loss during the period. “During the menstrual period, therefore, the levels of iron needed by a woman are higher than those of a male of the same age”, intervenes Irene CetinUOC Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the “Vittore Buzzi” Children’s Hospital in Milan.

“In addition to this, women are more at risk of iron deficiency also due to hormonal problems, pathologies of the genital tract such as adenomyosis, and the presence of polyps or myomas”. It must be said that having low levels of hemoglobin and blood count does not automatically mean being affected by anemia. However, it is always better to undergo the tests suggested by the specialist, especially if there are also headaches, irritability, reduced ability to concentrate.

Iron is very important in all phases of a woman’s life but it is even more so in pregnancy. “It is essential for the placenta and for the growth of the fetus and is necessary for the production of red blood cells by the maternal marrow, since during gestation the amount of blood increases by about 50-70%,” continues Cetin. «It is therefore important to keep iron levels high because in anemic women iron deficiency is associated with a increased risk of postpartum hemorrhage with serious consequences for rehabilitation, as well as a increased risk of mortality». In fact, if the expectant mother arrives at the birth with low hemoglobin values, the uterus is not able to contract adequately and adequately combat post-partum atony.

Elderly people

To meet more easily an iron deficiency are, as we have said, the elderly people. And the reasons are many. “On the one hand, there could be chronic disease anemia, caused by the inflammation of the body as a consequence of the different diseases present in that patient. In these cases, even the continuous or frequent intake of certain drugs, such as proton pump inhibitors, can interfere with iron absorption. On the other hand, there may be a deficiency anemiadue to an inadequate intake of iron through food or a loss, caused for example by occult bleeding “, he points out Cesare Liberalidoctor of general medicine.

Sportsmen

Not only the elderly, women of childbearing age and expectant mothers: even sportsmen, especially those who practice resistance physical activity, can experience a condition of iron deficiency. «Those who train very intensely are more at risk for effect of oxidative stress induced by strong physical effort. In fact, a hormone intervenes, theepcidinawhich by increasing its levels hinders the absorption of iron», he intervenes Michele De GrandiSports medicine specialist. «This condition must be constantly monitored because it can represent a problem for the athlete’s health and affect his sporting performance. The symptoms linked to this deficiency lead to a progressive drop in power and aerobic resistance, as well as a slower recovery.

The importance of iron supplementation in subjects at risk

In light of the above, the World Health Organization has recognized the importance of iron supplementation for women, as well as all the other micronutrients essential for the gestation and development of the fetus. Even with regard to the elderly with iron deficiency, the scientific community agrees: nutritional supplementation is started immediately and the cause of anemia is investigated at the same time. Athletes who encounter this condition, on the other hand, must be followed by a nutritionist who, together with the doctor, defines not only an adequate diet but also a targeted iron supplementation.

The IBSA Iron supplement that combines iron and folic acid

Ferro EXPLAIN is a food supplement developed with the patented IBSA FilmTec® technology, which consists of ferro e folic acid. «The latter is necessary for the synthesis of DNA and the formation of red blood cells, on the other hand iron is essential for the formation of hemoglobin, the component of red blood cells that carries oxygen in the body. Hence the fundamental reason why these two micronutrients form a “virtuous couple”», explains Giorgio Donegani, expert in nutrition and food technologist.

«The synergy between iron and folic acid is also particularly useful for women of childbearing age and during pregnancy. In the latter case, their combined supplementation can help both prevent iron deficiency anemia and reduce the risk of neural tube defects in the fetus. Last but not least, if iron plays an important role for those who play sports, folic acid is equally useful because it reduces oxidative stress and improves muscle function, given the role it plays for protein synthesis”.

Iron IBSA is available in film orodispersibilewhich dissolves quickly in the mouth: in fact, it looks like a flexible and ultra-thin sheet the size of a postage stamp (50-150 microns thick) which, once in contact with saliva, dissolves in a few tens of seconds, ensuring a precise and uniform concentration of the active ingredient and its rapid bioavailability.

