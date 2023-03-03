When visiting a gym together, Princess Kate hung husband Prince William on the exercise bike. The mother of three’s fitness program is strict. FOCUS online says which sports she swears by.

This appearance caused great astonishment: When visiting a gym, Princess Kate (41) hung her husband, the British heir to the throne Prince William (40), on the exercise bike. How does the mother of three manage to keep her body so fit and toned?

Answer: Through daily, iron training! “Whenever I can find time to exercise, I do it. And when I jump on the trampoline with my children before school,” the 41-year-old once explained.

For her fitness training, Kate should prefer to go to the posh “Harbour Club” in London. There are six studios, several different courses, a pool, tennis courts and spa treatments. According to British reports, the admission fee is the equivalent of around 1,700 euros, the monthly rate is around 370 euros.

“Kate can run all day”

The princess not only likes to do sports herself, she is also passionate about her work: she has been patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League since February 2022. Former rugby player Mike Tindall (44), who is married to Prince William’s cousin Zara (41), once gushed that he would like to include her in his team: “She loves to run. She can run all day.”

Kate also took on the patronage of the Lawn Tennis Association. She is a regular at Wimbledon and has even played publicly with British tennis No. 1 Emma Raducanu (20). She said afterwards: “Your forehand is incredible.”

The Daily Mail reported in 2016 that Kate was a “fitness junkie”. Both she and her sister Pippa (39) are extremely careful to be well trained.

This is Princess Kate’s favorite exercise

Her favorite exercise are so-called planks, with which you can train almost all your muscles at the same time. In addition, Kate would regularly incorporate CrossFit and yoga into her exercise routine and go jogging almost every day.

