IRREDUCIBLE Amazon: the best nightly deals for LABOR DAY

The night brings advice and also lots of business judging by these incredible promotions on Amazon.
The night brings advice and also lots of business judging by these incredible promotions on Amazon.
Tired from the long day? Not bad: take a moment, relax, make yourself a nice herbal tea and before going to bed, take a look at these incredible offers that Amazon also offers this night, to allow you to take home some nice products.
Amazon, 50 offers that won’t let you sleep
We have selected for you 50 of the most interesting products for less than €50 related to technology, so maybe it will be easier for you to find what you like best. Ah, we forgot: they are all items that enjoy fast, safe and free shipping guaranteed by the services Prime.
- Super powerful portable cordless vacuum cleaner-crumbs vacuum cleaner (12V 120W 4.5k PA) super equipped a 27,90€;
- Professional hair dryer 2200 W you can and with quick drying a 28,00€;
- Mini portable car compressor with automatic functions for only €22.08;
- Professional hair clipper that can also be used to shave beard and body hair a 22,90€;
- Amazfit Band 7 Smartwatch Fitness Tracker, 120+ Sports Modes, 18 Days Battery Life, Built-in Alexa, a 45,00€;
- New Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 model) with clock, Alexa and many new functions, a 39,00€;
- Professional automatic curler, easy to use, can rotate both left and right, a 42,00€;
- Portable Mini Label Maker – USB Charging+Sticky Labels(for iOS & Android) for only €25.00;
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for TV), makes every TV smart with 44,99€;
- Tablet Bluetooth Keyboard, Compatible with Windows/Mac/iOS/Android, Italian Mini Layout with 79 Keys, Ergonomic Design, Rechargeable, Black a 21,24€;
- Graphic Tablet LCD Writing, 15 Inches a 24,21€;
- Vertical Iron, steam continuity over 9 minutes once a 49,03€;
- HUAWEI Watch Fit Smartwatch with AP52 adapter, 1.64″ Amoled display and 24/7 Heart Rate monitoring a 49,00;
- Colored USB 2.0 flash drives, pack of 10 pieces of 16GB each, ideal for storing and transporting files, a 28,00€;
- 6-Port USB Charging Station USB Charger, 6 Charging Cables Included a 37,99€;
- Vertical surge protection power strip (4000W/16A), Power strip turret with 12 sockets and 6 USB-A slots, 3 independent switches a 43,54€;
- Indoor HDTV TV antenna for portable digital terrestrial with 4.4M signal amplifier a 22,00€;
- Xiaomi Smart Band 7, with 1.62 “AMOLED screen (25% more display area) and over 100 dynamic watch faces a 43,00€;
- Smart car charger and maintainer, perfect for reviving ATVs, lawn mowers, motorcycles, trucks, etc. a 25,00€.
- Bluedio LS Stereo Soundbar, Bluetooth Cab a 29,99€ (check the coupon on the page);
- Amazfit Bip 3, super smartwatch with 1.69 inch super large and colorful HD display, a 49,99€;
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streams in high definition with 1080p HDR, a 29,00€;
- Bluetooth record player from Vosterio, various adjustable speeds and modern functions, a 90€;
- Smart thermal bottle with LED, warns you about the temperature of the drink, a 16€;
- Muscle massager from Yarosi, for relaxed muscles and a pleasant feeling of well-being, a 31€;
- Tablet Android 11, Display 10.1″ HD, Processore Quad-Core a 89€;
- DAWOO cervical and neck massager, for chills along the back, a 62€;;
- Apple AirPods 2nd generation with wired charging case on offer at €17;
- Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker on offer at €19.99;
- Atari 50: Steelbook Edition – FRE/ITA/SPA a 32,99€;
- Webcam Full HD 1080p Video Web CAM Built-in Dual Microphones PC Laptop Desktop USB Camera for Video Calling, Recording, Conference, a 14,99€;
- JLab Go Air Sport, Cuffie Bluetooth Sport Running, Auricolari Bluetooth, IP55 Impermeabile, a 32,99€;
- Hub USB C Adattatore Multiporta 7 in 1 USB C Hub con HDMI 4K, 3 USB 3.0, USB-C 3.0, 100W PD, Lettore SD/Micro SD a 17,94€;
- Aukvite USB C Charger, 20W PD Charger QC 3.0 Fast Charging Plug Multiple USB Charger a 9,99€;
- Millefiori Hydro Collection Gray Sphere ultrasound fragrance diffuser for the environment a 37,99€
- Beurer BR 10 Aftersting Compact that can Help Quickly Relieve the Itching and Burning of Insect Stings and Bites a 27,90€
- Super powerful portable wireless vacuum cleaner-crumbs vacuum cleaner (12V 120W 4.5k PA) super equipped at € 27.90;
- Professional hair dryer 2200 W you can and with quick drying for € 28.00.
- Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Windows, 2.4GHz Wireless, Compact Mouse, 8 Multimedia and Hotkeys, for only €21.36;
- BLACK+DECKER FSMH13E5-QS Steam Mop Professional Floor Cleaner Steam Mop 5in1 a 72€;
- Midea MCS2045IT Vacuum Cleaner, 2 in 1 Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with 5M Cable a 44,90€;
- Digital bathroom scale with tempered glass platform, easy to read LCD display a 16,99€;
- Medisana FW 100 Foot Warmer, Electric Foot Heating with Vibration Massage, 2 Temperature Levels, 7, 2 watts a 63,00€;
- Intelligent Portable Battery Charger 1A, Professional 6V and 12V AGM a 33,09€;
- Amazon Brand – Umi 14-Piece Socket Set, 1/4″ Ratchet Wrench with 72 Teeth and Bracket Sockets a 15,59€;
- Screw Extractor Set for Damaged Screws a 9,99€;
- BLACK+DECKER Lithium battery shears a 46,00€;
- Ribimex ASHMax Aspiracenere, 1000 W, 18 L a 35,00€;
- 102 Piece Tool Set, Tool Box a 49,90€;
- MARKENZEUG THE ORIGINAL Premium universal key [set da 2] a 9,90€;
This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.
We also advise you
news,offerte/speciali/-/programs/-/sponsor/-/irriducibili-amazon-le-migliori-offerte-notturne-per-la-festa-dei-lavoratori”/>
Link copied to clipboard