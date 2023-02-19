MeteoWeb

Having irregular sleep habits promotes the development of atherosclerosis, a condition that can lead to stroke or heart attack. A study coordinated by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center di Nashville (U.S.) and published on Journal of the American Heart Association. The link between poor quality sleep and cardiovascular disease has long been known.

Irregular sleep: the effects

In the study, the researchers wanted to investigate this relationship by focusing above all on the effects of sleep irregularity, i.e. the alternation of different durations of night rest during the week.

The team analyzed data from more than 2,000 people between the ages of 45 and 84 to understand how sleeping habits affected the risk of developing atherosclerosis (also called arteriosclerosis), i.e. a loss of elasticity of the artery walls due to the accumulation of calcium, cholesterol, inflammatory cells and fibrotic material.

Maintain regular habits

The study found that people whose sleep duration varied by more than two hours per week had up to a 40% higher risk of coronary artery calcifications, 12% higher risk of carotid artery plaque, and nearly doubled (+ 91%) of having occlusions in the arteries of the lower limbs.

“Maintaining regular sleep habits and decreasing their variability is an easily adjustable lifestyle behavior that can not only help improve sleep, but also reduce cardiovascular risk”said the first signatory of the study Kelsie M. Full.