“Irresponsible, antisocial and of little expertise” / KZBV on the proposal, …

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists

Berlin (ots)

Federal Health Minister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach will present further proposals for stabilizing the finances of the statutory health insurance companies. But before the health minister’s proposed reforms are even known, the first statutory health insurance company announced its demands for benefit cuts at just this point in time.

Apparently out of ignorance and shooting out of the hip with suggestions, Ralf Hermes, health insurance business economist and board member of the IKK – Die Innovationskasse, was quoted in the Handelsblatt with a demand for benefit cuts that goes far beyond any comprehensible extent: “It would be appropriate for the situation to to remove complete dental care from the list of benefits.” Reason: “This area can be strongly influenced by prevention. If you brush your teeth properly twice a day, you will have almost no problems”.

The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists gives a clear rejection of this demand, which is basically completely antisocial and formulated against any scientific knowledge Martin HendgesChairman of the Board National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists. “It is irresponsible to trivialize the value of high-quality, evidence-based and state-of-the-art dentistry in this way. An example: the new prevention-oriented periodontitis therapy introduced in 2021 with broad support from all relevant decision-makers in the healthcare sector and in particular the health insurance companies proves this On the contrary, it is based on the knowledge that periodontitis is not only the most common cause of tooth loss in adults, but is also directly related to serious chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus or rheumatoid arthritis.Oral health and regular dental check-ups are not compatible reduced to the supposedly catchy slogan “brushing your teeth twice a day is enough”. The victims of such irresponsible suggestions would once again be the patients and, in particular, the socially disadvantaged”.

Dentistry, in particular, which focuses on prevention, has been proving for more than two decades and every year that excellent dental care is associated with a decreasing proportion of the total expenditure of statutory health insurance companies. Currently, this is only six percent.

“We would like to remind Mr. Hermes that the health care of the health insurance members entrusted to him is a valuable asset. To want to outsource whole areas and the people affected by them from the care in an undifferentiated way is definitely the wrong way to cover costs and income. That this is also extremely antisocial, should only be mentioned in passing”.

Original content from: National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists, transmitted by news aktuell