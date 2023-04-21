Irritable bowel: does mint-based therapy work?

Treat irritable bowel with mint. There are several natural remedies to try to relieve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. These tend to be interventions on lifestyles. For example, the advice is to avoid alcohol, cigarette smoke and exciting drinks, such as coffee and chocolate. In many blogs we read that it is possible to intervene on the symptoms also using a mint-based therapy. Or rather mint essential oil, an extract of the plant used in phytotherapy and promoted by serious scientific studies. There peppermintcultivated for medicinal purposes, is a hybrid obtained from three different species of mint.

Treating irritable bowel with mint: what do scientific studies say?

Mint essential oil, extracted from the leaves, diluted and treated, is a natural remedy prescribed in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and in particular in the treatment of irritable colon. It is used in galenic products, i.e. prepared and packaged by the pharmacist. To avoid the annoying side effect of burning in the stomach, it is often taken in gastro-resistant capsules.

Two studies argue that the therapy is not statistically significant

A scientific study has shown that there are no real benefits of taking peppermint essential oil in regards to treating irritable bowel syndrome.

Another search has practically achieved the same results. After analyzing data from the group of patients who took peppermint essential oil with those who took the placebo, she saw no statistically significant changes.

A review of previous studies claims it does work

A meta analysis who analyzed nine studies on the subject, however, concluded that peppermint essential oil therapy works in relieving symptoms. However, this therapy can have a burning sensation in the stomach as a side effect.

In short, the smoking gun, as the Anglo-Saxons call it, is missing. That is, we do not have a scientific study that can resolve all the doubts.

Warnings

The use of mint extracts is contraindicated in patients with reflux oesophagitis or hiatal hernia, favism, epilepsy and in cases of known hypersensitivity to one or more components. Do not use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.





