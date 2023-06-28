Irritation and itching of the scalp: causes and prevention, how to relieve symptoms

The annoying itchy scalp can be due to many factors: with a little attention it can be prevented by relieving the symptoms.

The scalp is subjected to strong and continuous stress due to various factors, which causes itching and discomfort.

Scratching your head is not exactly a nice gesture but everyone has experienced, at least once in their life, having a sort of irritation that can cause itchy scalp. The causes can be many and different but in some cases this disorder can be prevented, here’s how to do it.

Irritation and itching in the head: what are the causes?

Irritation and itching of the scalp can be due to several factors, some are easily resolved, while others require specific medical attention.

Head itching and irritation? That’s why – Tantasalute.it

Here are some of the more common causes:

A dry scalp skin can cause itching and irritation. This can be due to a lack of hydration, the use of certain hair products or environmental factors such as dry air.Seborrheic dermatitis: It is a skin condition of the scalp that can cause itching and irritation. It is characterized by excessive sebum production, which can lead to crusting and scaling of the skin.psoriasis it is an autoimmune disease that can affect the skin causing itching, irritation and flaking;Allergies: Some people may be sensitive to certain ingredients found in hair products, such as fragrances and preservatives. This can cause itching and irritation;Lice infestations: Lice can infest the head and cause itching and irritation.

The prevention of discomfort in the head can be implemented with simple precautions, if these are not sufficient it is advisable to consult a dermatologist. Try these methods:

Use delicate productschoose shampoos and conditioners for delicate hair, without abrasive and aggressive ingredients.Keep your skin hydratedapply a moisturizing conditioner or hair oil to keep your skin soft and hydrated.Evita lo stressavoid combing your hair too vigorously, especially when it is wet, to avoid irritating the skin on the scalp.Maintain good hygienewash your hair regularly to avoid the buildup of sebum and bacteria that can irritate your scalp.Avoid using products containing alcohol: Avoid using hair products containing alcohol, which can dry out the scalp and cause irritation

If your scalp is itchy and itchy, try these ways to relieve your symptoms:

Uses specific productsThere are specific shampoos and conditioners for irritated and itchy skin that can help soothe symptoms. Apply a hydrating mask specially formulated for soothe irritation.Do not use a hair dryer or straightener, since with their heat they can further irritate the skin of the scalp; You can also do a delicate massage perhaps with a soothing oil, this can help to relieve itching.

