IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs implements various initiatives for July, the month dedicated to raising awareness of sarcomas

Written on 03 July 2023.

To inform and create greater awareness of a rare and complex pathology, for which doctors and researchers of IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs they are busy every day. July is Sarcoma Awareness Month, tumors which, developing in the connective tissue, i.e. in the supporting tissue that is present throughout the human body, have very different characteristics from each other and from patient to patient. Soft tissue sarcomas (STM) have an estimated incidence of 5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per year in Italy (equal to about 2,300 new patients) and represent 1% of adult tumors.

But rare, in oncology, does not mean neither incurable nor unimportant. “The Immunotherapy and Rare Tumors team of IRST together with the multidisciplinary group Ausl Romagna – explains Dr. Valentina Fausti, IRST oncologist of the SC Immunotherapy, Rare Tumors and Biological Resources Center (team directed by Dr. Laura Rodolfi) – he arranged various outreach initiatives during these weeks, starting with informative videos starring oncologist colleagues and surgeons who deal with patients with sarcoma. With them also the nursing staff who take charge of the patient and the group of researchers who work on the search for new strategies for this type of pathology”. The videos will be disseminated on IRST’s institutional social channels.

Another initiative concerns the possibility of involving the first sentinels in the area in the coming weeks who may find a suspected sarcoma. These are general practitionerswith whom the aim is to interface, also through the delivery of information material to have a more specific comparison with those who play a fundamental role in the early identification of the pathology.

The third important action is linked to the launch of a fundraiser for an IT platform dedicated to sarcomas. An conceived project together with the IRST IT Service which aims to obtain a computerized and shared database for the anonymous and secure collection of information on all patients affected by rare tumours, first of all sarcomas. It will be possible to quickly consult around 2,500 profiles – the cases collected over the years by IRST and AUSL Romagna – and be able to compare, study and analyze them.

The IT platform dedicated to sarcomas it will be usable by all IRST and AUSL professionals and it will represent a great help because it will allow for a common place in which to collect and catalog all the case histories of Romagna, allowing for the expansion of knowledge on such a rare pathology, with the aim of being able to evaluate both what has been done so far (therapeutic choices and clinical results) , but above all to be the starting point and the basis for new experimental protocols.

Furthermore, the database will make it possible to respond to specific questions whenever one arises, very quickly, simply by extrapolating those of interest from the information collected and will also allow participation in national and international retrospective studies which, in this type of pathology are a very important tool of knowledge.

The fundraiser will be hosted within www.insiemeachicura.it, the crowdfunding platform that the Romagna Oncological Institute makes available free of charge to anyone who wants to make a difference in the fight against cancer. The site, born in the midst of the pandemic to deal with the various critical issues that arose within the hospital structures of Romagna due to the emergency situation, continues in its activity and is used both by the non-profit organization itself and by private citizens who , as in this case, by care professionals. Anyone can give their contribution through an online donation and leave a small personalized message on the bulletin board of the initiative they support.

