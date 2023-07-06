IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs present at the International Congress on Gastric Cancer in Yokohama

Written on 05 July 2023.

An important opportunity to get in touch with the world‘s leading experts in gastric cancer treatment and to present some of the results achieved in research on the disease, carried out by the Institute’s professionals. IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS participated at the 2023 edition of the IGCC (International Gastric Cancer Congress) which took place in Yokohama, Japan. Representing the Institute were the Dr. Chiara Molinari, research biologist of the Laboratory of Biosciences and Translational Oncology, together with Gianluca Tedaldi, biologist of the translational oncology sector (coordinated by Dr. Paola Ulivi).

Doctors Paolo Morgagni, Massimo Framarini and Leonardo Solaini, surgeons of the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” hospital in Forlì, all members of the IRCG (Italian Gastric Cancer Research Group) and IGCA (International Gastric Cancer Association).

The meeting gave the opportunity to present, both at the level of debate and through the display of two information posters, the results of the IRST research on hereditary gastric cancer and on predictive and prognostic markers of sporadic gastric cancer.

The goal is to continue this discussion with the leading world experts in the disease, with whom to undertake further collaborations. on gastric cancer IRST “Dino Amadori” is the coordinator of the international study GRAMMY – InteGRAtive analysis of tuMor, Microenvironment, immunity and patient expectation for personalized response prediction in Gastric Cancer.

A project that involves important research institutes and universities in Italy, France and Germany and which aims to integrate basic, translational and psycho-sociological research in order to develop and optimize tools to distinguish early patients with gastric cancer able to respond to therapies or, conversely, at high risk of resistance.