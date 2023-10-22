IRST “Dino Amadori” was awarded the maximum score of three stars in the legality rating of national companies

Written on 05 October 2023.

The legality rating of IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs has been updated which sees the Institute obtaining the maximum score of three stars (★★★) based on the assessments made by the Competition and Market Authority (AGCM). The legality rating is a synthetic indicator of compliance with high standards of legality by companies that have requested it.

The AGCM examined the IRST application, presented at the beginning of August, at the meeting of 26 September, renewing the rating assignment. The legality rating in fact lasts two years from issuance and is renewable upon request. Companies (both individual and corporate) that cumulatively satisfy the following requirements can request the attribution of the rating: operational headquarters in Italy; minimum turnover of two million euros in the financial year ending in the year preceding that of the application; registration in the business register for at least two years as of the date of the application; compliance with the other substantial requirements required by the Regulation.

The requesting company obtains a basic score of one star (★) if it complies with all the standard requirements established by Article 2 of the Implementing Regulation on Legality Rating. The basic score may be increased by a “+” for each additional requirement that the company respects among those provided for in the art. 3 of the Regulation. Achieving three “+” results in the attribution of an additional star, up to a maximum score of three stars (★★★).

The first legality rating was attributed to IRST during the Competition and Market Guarantor Authority meeting on 09/30/2015 with ★★+. Since that date, IRST has been included in the list of companies with an AGCM legality rating, until it reaches the maximum possible score.