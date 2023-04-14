FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

NEW YORK – Some “chatmates” identified him as the “mole” of the secret documents of the Pentagon and the CIA, who revealed his nickname, “OG” which in slang means Original Gangster, to the investigative site Bellingcat and several other details al Washington Post but not his real name, because they admired him. Then the reporters of the New York Timeswith the help of a colleague from Bellingcattraced the true identity of the suspected «mole» of the classified documents disseminated on the Discord platform: they found him through his profile on «Steam», a site for buying and sharing video games and also noted that details appeared in the margins of the photos he had taken of the documents (for example the table and the tiles) matched images of his parents’ house available on social networks. Finally the New York Times he had confirmation of the name from two anonymous officials: the FBI was surveilling Jack Teixeira, 21, a reservist of the 102nd division of the intelligence department of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. It was later learned that they feared he might be armed.

Reporters arrived at the parents’ home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, where mother Dawn confirmed that Jack worked nights at the Cape Cod Army Base. Then Teixeira himself arrived, with a red pickup. The relatives then told the press that, before speaking, they would get a lawyer. At that point the FBI expedited the arrest.

Officers in military gear blocked peaceful Maple Street. With hands up, the young man in the gray T-shirt with the red basketball shorts came out, unarmed, advancing up to an armored car in front of the drawn rifles. Today he will appear for indictment in court in Boston.

The Pentagon spokesman called Teixeira’s actions a “deliberate criminal act”. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed the charge, which falls under the Espionage Act, of having “illegally removed, withheld and transmitted” documents classified as sensitive to national defense. In the morning the president Joe Bidenon a trip to Ireland, said he was less concerned about the disseminated contents than about the very fact that a “leak” of this kind had occurred: “I am not aware that there is anything contemporary and that it has serious consequences” .

It is quite shocking that a young reservist in the National Guard could be responsible for this kind of “leak”, despite the fact that he works for their intelligence division. They are part-time soldiers who are not normally authorized to enter areas where classified documents are kept, known as «SCIF» (Sensitive compartmented information facility). To enter the «Scif» and to have access to «Ts/Sci» documents (Top secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information) you need to have the authorization, and then follow particular procedures and have a valid reason. According to Times, Teixeira performed duties as an IT specialist: was in charge of maintaining and updating the systems and had access to the Department of Defense’s internal network on which classified information is disseminated, the «Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System».

Reservists usually work one weekend a month and two weeks a year. For someone in his position to have that kind of access, he must probably have been "ordered" to "support an active mission," which usually means being placed on active duty for a certain number of days. The printing of «Ts» documents is also usually closely monitored, but by virtue of his role Teixeira would have been authorized to do so, according to sources in the Washington Post. It is also possible that some documents were previously printed inside the «Scif» and somehow not placed in a safe or destroyed.