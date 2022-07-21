from Simona Ciero

Giuseppina Laria lived in the province of Novara. A second person with symptoms in the Vercelli area

Piedmont communicates the first victim died with Nile fever caused by West Nile. It is about an elderly woman over ninety, Giuseppina Laria, resident in the province of Novara, where the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta, has started the screening of 6 mosquito pools and today, Thursday 21 July, I will confirm in that area, given that the virus circulates in vectors, among mosquitoes of the area in progress a small epidemic of West Nile already explained yesterday Maria Caramelli, of the Surveillance Laboratory for Emerging Diseases of the Zooprophylactic Institute. Just like Covid, Nile fever is also more aggressive towards the elderly and the frail.

The second person found infected in Piedmont resides in the province of Vercelli. For now, however, no cases in animals or mosquitoes have been reported. West Nile fever is a disease caused by the West Nile virus (West Nile Virus, Wnv), a virus of the Flaviviridae family isolated for the first time in 1937 in Uganda, precisely in the West Nile district (from which it takes its name) and is now widespread in Africa, West Asia, Europe, Australia and America – he explains the Istituto Superiore di Sanit on the official website dedicated to epidemiologies -. The virus is not transmitted from person to person through contact with infected people but also infects other mammals, especially horses, but in some cases also dogs, cats, rabbits and others. Fortunately, most infected people show no symptoms at all and only 1% of infected people experience the most severe symptoms. See also Google and the "help" effect - La Stampa

