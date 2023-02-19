COSENZA The reasons why killed his neighbor on Saturday afternoon, Rocco Gioffrè, 75 years old, he is clarifying them in front of the deputy prosecutor of Cosenza who is interrogating him in these hours Tiziana Mirabelli, 47 years old. The woman presented herself with her lawyer to the carabinieri on Sunday afternoon, confessing to her murder, which took place in the city of Bruzia, in via Montegrappa, a side street of Corso Umberto, a few tens of meters from the Municipality.

The victim was hit in his own apartment with several stab wounds and died almost immediately. Tiziana Mirabelli, after having committed the murder, she allegedly left the man’s home and only on Sunday morning did she decide to consult her lawyer who convinced her to turn herself in. Lhe woman, a well-known figure in Cosenza and the province, would have reported that she had repeatedly been the object of sexual attention from the pensioner.